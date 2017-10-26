26 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven School Children Injured As Taxi Knocks Down Telephone Pole

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven school children have been injured after a minibus taxi they were travelling in veered off the road and collided with a wooden telephone pole in Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday, paramedics said.

The accident happened on the corner of Alford Avenue and Oswald Road at about 08:49, Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said.

"Paramedics attended to eight injured people at the scene, including the driver and seven teenage learners," he said.

Dollman said the learners were in school uniform.

"The ages of the boys and girls ranged from sixteen to eighteen. Several other learners who were in the taxi said they were not injured and did not go to hospital."

He said the injured pupils had been transported to hospital by Netcare 911 and another ambulance service.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of reckless and negligent driving was being investigated by Margate police.

Source: News24

South Africa

Software Giant Alerts U.S. Authorities to #GuptaLeaks Corruption Revelations

Revelations contained in the #GuptaLeaks emails revealed that giant German software group SAP agreed to pay 10% "sales… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.