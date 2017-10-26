South Africa: Seven School Children Injured As Taxi Knocks Down Telephone Pole

Seven school children have been injured after a minibus taxi they were travelling in veered off the road and collided with a wooden telephone pole in Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday, paramedics said.

The accident happened on the corner of Alford Avenue and Oswald Road at about 08:49, Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said.

"Paramedics attended to eight injured people at the scene, including the driver and seven teenage learners," he said.

Dollman said the learners were in school uniform.

"The ages of the boys and girls ranged from sixteen to eighteen. Several other learners who were in the taxi said they were not injured and did not go to hospital."

He said the injured pupils had been transported to hospital by Netcare 911 and another ambulance service.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of reckless and negligent driving was being investigated by Margate police.

