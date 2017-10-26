South Africa: Op-Ed - the Resignation, the ANC Presidential Hopeful and the Social Media Chatter

analysis

As the ANC presidency campaigns intensify, often marred by scandals and violence at the Eastern Cape Electoral Conference, there are renewed calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down by some corners of society and opposition parties. The question of succession is a pressing one, and it's interesting to monitor social media chatter as it relates to the South African political scene. By MONGEZI MTATI.

Two recent events created quite a stir online. On Thursday, 21 September 2017, ANC presidential hopeful, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, was sworn into Parliament, on the same day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, dropped a bomb that sent shock waves across social media by resigning from the ANC.

WordStart, in collaboration with Crimson Hexagon, have investigated, tracked and analysed the social media conversations, the sentiment and public social media perceptions, as they relate to these two events. This specific analysis forms part of a larger piece of social media research that will investigate the race to the ANC presidency that will be decided at the electoral conference due to take place in December this year.

An analysis of social media data for the period 1 September to 1 October 2017 reveals just over 16,000 posts on the...