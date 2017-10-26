South Africa: Op-Ed - Durban's 'CCTV Camera' Towers - All Is Not As It Seems

analysis

It has taken more than a year for Durbanites - who started asking questions in August 2016 about the huge concrete poles being built all over the city that bore an uncanny resemblance to cellphone towers - to realise that a huge scam was being perpetrated, quite literally on their doorsteps. By NIKI MOORE.

When concerned members of the public asked their local councillors what was going on, city spokesperson Thozi Mthethwa assured residents that they had nothing to worry about.

"These are structures to carry CCTV camera towers," she said in a statement that was widely publicised in newspapers at the time. "This is part of Durban's commitment to being a safe city. The cameras are extremely high-definition, and will be monitored 24/7."

There was no mention of cell masts... after all, it is well known that before a cell mast can go up, the public needs to be informed and a whole complicated process of permissions has to take place. And no-one could have believed that the city could deliberately be lying to them.

Head of Disaster Management, Vincent Ngubane, attended several residents' meetings around the city where residents raised the fear that these new structures looked uncommonly...