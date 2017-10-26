Liberia: 'Publish Final Voter Roll'

Photo: Liberian Observer

Chairman of the National Elections Commission Jerome G. Korkoya, fourth from left, announces results.

The standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party, Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai has demanded the National Elections Commission to publish the final voter roll and special precinct centers and polling places to provide the electorate the opportunity to access the ballot box. reaffirmed the party's commitment to the infrastructure development of the country.

Masking the disclosure Monday October 23, 2017 at his home when he returned from Senegal, Vice President Boakai said the publication of the final voter roll will help electorates to easily cast their ballots unlike the first round on October 10, 2017.

Commenting on other matters of concern to the party, he named road construction, education, healthcare, incentives and waivers as well as efficient business climate to stimulate the economy and make the country vibrant.

He mentioned infrastructure development with emphasis on roads, enhancing democracy and openness, promotion and improvement of political democratic space and uphold basic rights as some of programs that the new government will place premium on.

"The party will institute a healthcare delivery system that will be affordable to all irrespective of class or social groupings in the country; we will embark on rigorous education initiatives to prepare the young people and we will improve the education system for the good of everyone," the party standard bearer maintained.

Commenting further on the youth, the Ambassador added schools and sport facilities are being constructed develop the young people and enhance the country's human resource capacity.

He said the new airport terminal under construction and the ministerial complex are important projects that must be considered in the reconstruction of the country.

Ambassador Boakai also mentioned improving the efficiency at all custom posts across the country to enhance cross border trade in order to stimulate the economy and ensure partnership and ownership.

On corruption, the Unity Party political leader sent a caveat to political actors that as he will be leading by example, all public resources will be primarily tailored to all the sectors including roads, security, health, education, agriculture, youth employment among others.

Commenting further on what can be done to make the country more vibrant, the political leader call on all Liberians to join the Unity Party to put the country first.

He also emphasized that when elected the party will ensure a government of inclusion where all citizens will be reconciled with one another.

"The new Unity Party-led administration will consider government of inclusion so that all of our citizens can come on board with good suggestions because our drive is total reconciliation," he added.

Vice President Boakai also used the occasion to call on all Liberians to put all hands on deck and join the Unity Party to ensure that gains that were made are consolidated.