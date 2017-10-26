Liberia: 'UP Spreads Lies'

Amid plethora of innuendos, concoctions, mischiefs, misinformation and disinformation her political rivals are said to be orchestrating, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor has struck back, debunking what she calls lies and 'scare tactics' being allegedly nurtured by the Unity Party.

Senator Taylor accused the UP of deploying unorthodox methods of politicking to gain political advantage ahead of the runoff vote on November 7. The UP and the CDC are into their third runoff since 2005 as the two top finishers in the poll on October 10 in which none of the candidates obtained the constitutionally required percent of 50 plus one.

At such time, lies and half-truths, jibes, disingenuousness and political disservice take center stage to sway the unsuspecting voters by those who seek to win the people's mandate.

However, the CDC's vice standard-bearer has not taken kindly to such politics as being practiced by the UP, terming it "scared tactics" intended to recuperate from the devastating first round defeat to the CDC.

She said UP was spreading lies and using 'scare tactics' to deceive the Liberian people. Madam Taylor explained the scared tactics allegedly propagated by the UP as claims that Charles Taylor will return to Liberia under a CDC government and that the peace of the country would be disturbed.

Senator Taylor said UP was spreading misinformation that she and the CDC support this plan because of her previous marriage to ex-president Taylor.

"The CDC has consistently maintained that it is a party of peace-loving people with deep-rooted interest in reconciling the people of Liberia and that its stance on the Charles Taylor matter is informed by the rule of law and consistent with the posture of ECOWAS, AU and the UN on such matters," she said.

At a weekend press conference, the CDC vice standard-bearer said, "We are aware of the desperate campaign of misinformation and disinformation being waged against us by the embattled UP and its surrogate media outlets, with the intent of distraction and vilification."

"We are aware of their mischievous game plan and political machinations and shall not be deterred by such tactics and lies. Joseph Boakai has become a confused desperado who wants power at any cost."

Sen. Taylor lamented the current state of the media wherein it is playing to the political interest of candidates.

"While we cherish the media as the watchdog of our society, we are saddened by the politicization of some of our media institutions. We commend those who have stood the test of times and are positively contributing to our political discourse and in the same vein," she reflected.

"We hope that those who are using the media as a conduit of hate, lies and division would stop."

"In this regard, I am profoundly saddened by the colossal lies that the New Democrat Newspaper has published. I want to assure all of our citizens, especially Mr. Benoni Urey and Senator Prince Johnson, that neither me as a person, nor the CDC as an Organization, is bent on doing anything that will divide our people and disturb our peace."

Particularly, she accused the New Democrat Newspaper of spreading false and misleading as well as reprehensible information without any basis in law and in fact.

"CDC is a Movement of Peace and driven by love for the people. Our objectives are about helping our people improve their lives, restore hope and grow our economy," Madam Taylor noted.

She said the story in the New Democrat is a clever attempt at sowing disunity and confusion in the opposition, adding "We cannot afford for them to divide us as they have done in the past, for we are not ignorant of their sinister stratagem. The story is a pack of lies with no iota of truth."

In the first run of elections, the CDC won eleven of the fifteen counties of Liberia while the UP only managed to only win Lofa, the home county of its standard-bearer, Joseph N. Boakai as well as Gbarpolu.

CDC obtained 38.4% and UP 28.9% of the total valid votes cast. In actual vote counts, the CDC obtained 149,000 votes over the ruling Unity Party (UP).