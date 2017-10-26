Liberia: Chinese President Political Thoughts Adopted Into Communist Party Constitution

Beijing, China — The socialist concept of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been enshrined in the constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC), making him one the three greatest leaders in the history of the People's Republic of China.

Xi, 64, was also elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday.

This means, he is most likely to be re-elected as the party's general secretary and president of the nation for the next five years.

The decision to adopt Xi Thoughts, termed "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era" into the party's constitution, was announced at the end of the party's 19th Congress on Tuesday, October 24 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"The Congress approves the incorporation of the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the theoretical system with Chinese characteristics and the system of Socialism with Chinese characteristics," states a resolution by the 19th Congress of the CPC.

Xi's Thoughts adds to existing socialism concepts by former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping along with Marxism-Leninism theories of socialism.

"It is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, a crystallization of the practical experience and collective wisdom of the party and the people, and important component of the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics," the resolution adds.

In his remarks during the closing of the Congress on Tuesday, Xi, who is also general secretary of the party, hinted at the basic concepts of "Socialism with Chinese characteristics for new era" mentioning building a moderate prosperous society, a modern China, and the 'great new project' of building the CPC as major goals.

"It thus charts the course for the future development of the cause of the party and the country," he said of the report, which highlights the success of his leadership of the country for the past five years.

The Belt and Road Initiative for International Cooperation, which is a rejuvenation of the ancient Silk Road proposed by President Xi in 2013, was also incorporated into the CPC's constitution, according to the resolution.

It was adopted because it follows "the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, and pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative," states the resolution.

The Belt and Road Initiative aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes."

"It comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It is China's main idea to foster international cooperation amongst developing countries.

Also, Xi has received applauds for his stance against corruption with the party disciplinary committee handling more than 2.67 million cases during the past five years.

The investigation led to more than 1.53 million people being punished, about 58,000 of whom have been transferred to judicial authorities, according to the data released by the CPC.

On Tuesday, the Chinese leader also reemphasized that disciplinary action against party officials should "cut like a blade" through corruption and misconduct.

"In doing so, they have helped to effectively stem corruption and improve the political ecosystem of the party and enable China's anti corruption campaign to gather momentum and build on the momentum toward a sweeping victory," he said.

He then recalled the countries ups and downs through out this century, specifying the 96 years existence of the Communist Party, the 68 years since the founding of new China and the 39 years of reform and opening up.

"Through these many years of struggle with tenacity, our party has united and led the Chinese people and the Chinese nation in ending once and for all the miserable plight of old China," Xi said, recalling how China was "bullied by foreign aggressors following the Opium War of 1840" and how its is now "walking completely out of poverty and weakness".

Meanwhile, 11 persons were elected into the 19th Central Committee of the CPC on Tuesday at the closing of the congress.

The 19th CPC Central Committee meets Wednesday, October 25 at its first plenary session to elect the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary.