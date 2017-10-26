Liberia: Prodigal Sons

Following the end of the October 10, 2017 presidential and representatives elections in the country, many partisans and members of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) who left the party in search of political powers are now returning to the party.

It can be recalled that recently, a staunch member of the CDC, Kanio Gbai Gbalah who left the party for the Liberty Party in order to contest on the LP ticket in district#3, has just returned to the CDC following his defeat in the just ended elections process.

Also, another defeated candidate, Representative Edward Forh has pledged his support to the CDC ahead of the runoff between the CDC of Senator George Weah and the governing Unity Party of vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Representative Forh left the CDC following his defeat in the party's primaries and joined the People Unification Party (PUP) and contested on the it's ticket and was defeated again by another CDC candidate, Dixon Seboe.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Representative Forh said that he thinks it is about time that he returns to his party, adding that Senator Weah is best the person to lead the country.

"I did not resign from my party, the CDC, I was never suspended and since I did not win on the party which ticket I contested coupled with not having a presidential candidate in the runoff, I choose to throw my support behind the CDC of which I am a member and still a member of," Representative Ford told journalists.

Commenting on other matters, the defeated Montserrado County lawmaker indicated he is not aware that the PUP and the UP entered into a political marriage; therefore, he cannot support the UP in the runoff.

He asserted that though he was defeated in the just ended election process he cannot turn his back on the district, thus, he will continue to carry out development within the district.

Forh however, indicated that he accepts the results from the just ended process and expressed gratitude to the people of district 16, noting that he still remains a committed son of the district.