Liberia: Elections 2017 - What Went Wrong?

Some major political parties that participated in the October 10, 2017 elections have complained the polls were fraught with fraud and irregularities with calls that the elections go for rerun.

But addressing journalists Wednesday in Monrovia, National Elections Commission (NEC) Chair Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said there were "inconsequential misbehavior" from some NEC's staff that does not amount to fraud and rigging.

Cllr. Korkoya said there is no denying there were irregularities but the election was free, fair and transparent.

Korkoya: "You know that the elections were not rigged. People may have allegations about irregularities, other misbehavior from some of our staff. We don't deny that. Those are things that go with elections everywhere around the world.

"Any allegation that these elections were rigged would simply be an allegation without any support. And I think allegation with that nature clearly will be misplaced.

"We did experience issue with respect to the performance of some of our polling staff which caused inconveniences to some voters but beside that the 2.1 voters almost 1.7 million voted"

He said the opposition All Liberia Party (ALP) complaint challenging the conduct of the presidential elections and the Liberty Party's petition for rerun of the presidential election and suspension of the runoff have been handled according to due process and in a transparent and open manner by the Magistrates and hearings office. Outcome would be known in 30 days, he said.

Recently Cllr. Brumskine said he had evidence to show that the elections was rigged.