Liberia: Weah Reacts to War Claims

Photo: FrontPage Africa

George Weah at a rally of the Congress for Democratic Change

Opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) presidential candidate Sen. George Weah says perception that war will come to Liberia if he wins the presidency is wrong and total lies from people who do not want to leave power.

"This perception is wrong and total lies from the belly of those who don't want to leave power, but the will of the Liberian people will prevail at the ballot box," Sen. Weah said Wednesday, 25 October at CDC party headquarters in Congo Town upon return to Liberia.

Mr. Weah's presidential ticket with imprisoned former President Charles Ghankay Taylor's former First Lady Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor has been greeted by skepticisms from opponents who hold fears that a CDC - led government would return the country to a horrible Taylor -style of rule that witnessed brutalities and eventually ended after war forced him out.

But Mr. Weah has dismissed such perception held against his party, saying the CDC does not have anything that looks like war. He has instead accused stalwarts of the ruling Unity Party (UP) whom he says are enjoying the country's resources of allegedly creating such notion that is only intended to chase votes away.

The Montserrado County Senator says those that are creating such argument that there will be war if the CDC wins the presidency are people who don't want to leave and are creating the perception that the CDC - led government will bring war. He believes that Liberians are peace loving people and there is nothing that looks like Liberians want to return to the battlefield.

He told partisans that a CDC - led government will be government of conclusion, adding that his government will not consider which political party, tribe or contribution one has made in order to be included in the government. According to him, Liberia deserves better, and it is through the CDC that Liberia will achieve better. Mr. Weah has appreciated his supporters, partisans and friends who stood in long queues to cast their ballot for the CDC on 10 October.

But he has reminded CDCians and supporters that the process is not yet finished, citing the November 7 runoff between him and UP's presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai. The two candidates led the presidential polls of 10 October among a total of 20 contestants, thus qualifying them for a runoff due early next month.

"You did it on October 10, and we are sure you'll do it again November 7. The Coalition depends on you for that change that the country needs so much," Sen. Weah says. His return to Monrovia on Wednesday posed serious challenges to pedestrians who were struggling to make their way to various destinations, especially those passing through Sinkor and Congo Town.

He was welcomed from the Roberts International Airport (RIA) with a huge convoy that headed to the CDC headquarters in Congo Town.

Partisans of CDC dressed in blue T-Shirts and blue jeans trousers, with songs and slogans taking over the streets.-