Liberia: Boakai, Weah to Watch Poll?

Photo: allafrica.com

Joseph Boakai and George Weah.

Reports reaching this paper suggest that the Standard Bearers of the governing Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change are opting to watch the polls during the 7 November runoff at the respective polling centers they registered in Montserrado County.

Coalition Standard Bearer Senator George Weah registered in Rehab Community at the Kendeja Public School along the Roberts International Airport highway, while Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the UP registered in the same community at a Catholic School leading to GSA Road.

In response to a reporter's question at a news conference on Wednesday in Monrovia whether standard bearers may be allowed to watch the poll, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya reluctantly answers, "There is no case of such, but I'm sure if there is anything wrong. Interestingly, we have not received any request in that direction and the commission will make that determination when that time reaches."

He says political parties are encouraged to be represented at all polling places. "The National Elections Commission reminds political parties that they need to train their agents thoroughly in their role at polling places. They are not there to interfere with the process. And if there is a complaint, "Make sure it is understood; the agents should make complaint at polling place level and collect evidence required for a thorough complaint to be submitted," he adds.

The two contenders in the run-off presidential race complain of alleged mal-practices at many polling centers during the first round of election.

The Unity Party is currently in solidarity with the opposition Liberty Party, which has complained of fraudulent act during the 2017 Presidential election.

Of the many stalwarts of the ruling UP, Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe is on record of saying that he will personally attend hearings of complaint filed by the LP at the National Elections Commission.

Chairman Korkoya intimates that the commission, under the New Election Law, has 30 days to conclude complaints brought it, meaning the Liberty Party and the All Liberian Party will wait for such time.