Liberia: George Weah Distances CDC From 'NPP, Charles Taylor Agenda'

Photo: RNW

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor in court.

Monrovia — Mr. George Weah, political leader of CDC, upon his return from Nigeria, Wednesday October 25, refuted the notion that his party is a movement to bring Mr Taylor back to the country.

"CDC has its own agenda. The CDC agenda is not an NPP agenda. CDC's agenda is not a Taylor agenda.

"Our vision for this country which we have clearly explained since the 2005 elections are about an inclusive form of government with everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources" - George Manneh Weah, Standard Bearer, CDC

"This is the lowest level that our opponents have taken the national politics," he stressed.

He further told his opponents that they should have been informing Liberians about how they intend to make their (Liberians) lives better after being in power for 12 years and squandered everything rather they are there spreading falsehood that Charles Taylor will influence him when he is elected President.

CDC Has Its Agenda

"I want you to know that the case with Charles Taylor is already settled at the international court; we fully respect that decision and there is no way he can run Liberia from there," the football legend turned politician emphasized.

In the presence of his Vice Standard Bearer, Senator Weah distanced the CDC from the statement by Senator Howard-Taylor

"The CDC agenda is not Charles Taylor agenda."

"CDC has its own agenda. The CDC agenda is not an NPP agenda. CDC's agenda is not a Taylor agenda. Our vision for this country which we have clearly explained since the 2005 elections is about an inclusive form of government with everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources," he added.

"I want to tell you today that the CDC government will not engage in witch hunt, divisiveness or tribalism."

"Our country has suffered too long and it is time for a leader that will unite our people to move on."

"We want to build on whatever progress we have made as a country over the last 12 years and correct whatever mistakes or shortcomings that took place," Weah said.

At a news conference Wednesday upon his returned to the country from Nigeria where it has been speculated that he travelled with Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County to cement a deal to support him in the run-off, the CDC political leader clarified that he will continue to respect Madam Sirleaf as the President of the Republic of Liberia and consider her a mother figure.

"While we have disagreed over the years ideologically as to the forward march of our country, there is absolutely no reason for me to go out there insulting or disrespecting her. For 12 years, I have remained the true voice of the voiceless in our country.

"For 12 years, I have kept the torch of hope burning for the marginalized people of Liberia as the leader of the opposition."

"For 12 years, I have worked immensely to make Liberia peaceful and stable. Therefore, I want to make it crystal clear that I will not engage in any action that has the propensity to derail the gains we have made."

CDC Not A Scapegoat

Weah further debunked what he called lies being perpetrated by people he termed as enemies of progress that he is receiving support from Madam Sirleaf.

"If the Unity Party is not able to cultivate a relationship with its outgoing standard bearer, they should not scapegoat the CDC."

"You have your problems, deal with it. I want the Liberian people to think very hard about this, don't give power to people who are disunited and very distrustful of each other; those that are bent on creating division and acrimony among our people.

"The CDC intends to utilize the skills and talents of every Liberian regardless of which political party they belong to or how they voted in these elections. This country belongs to all of us and we must find a way to develop it in an inclusive manner for all Liberians."

"No leader can be successful by dividing the people he/she governs like we see the Unity Party doing," he said taking a dig on his opponent.

He cautioned his supporters not to allow them to be deceived that Liberia will fall into lawlessness and chaos just because the CDC has won elections by stating that since 2005 the CDC have remained peaceful even when they disagreed with the outcome of past elections.

"CDC is and will continue to be a non-violent movement comprised of patriotic Liberians."

Those who spread such lies and fear are dishonest people who want to do everything to maintain the power even if the people spreading the lies have done nothing good for the country.

"They had 12 years of leadership that you gave them and they did not improve your conditions."

"I don't think they can fix it in the next 6 years. It is time for a new breed of leaders to take the stage and make their contribution to clean up the mess.

"My record as a proven patriot and achiever is there for all of you to see. I came from a very poor and humble background like most of you."

" I used my God-given talent with the support of my late grandmother to lift myself out of poverty. I represented Liberia in the international arena with class and compassion.

"I have stood up for the marginalized and disadvantaged people. I used my capacity, resources, and fame to bring international attention to the suffering my country was going through when it was needed most. I have never walked away from this country."

"I have never walked away from you, my people; and I promise you that if you entrust me with the presidency of our country, I will never, ever fail you."

He boasted of having lots of friends in the international circles that are prepared to help Liberia move forward. He said he and his team are prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We know it won't be easy but we are fully prepared. The notion that only one group of people know how to fix this country's problems even though they haven't done so in the last 12 years is a total deception.

"To supporters of opposition parties that did not make it to the 2nd round, I want to extend an olive branch to you; and want you to know that CDC is your home and we welcome you to come home so that we can transform lives together and collectively build a better Liberia."

Warning To NEC

The CDC standard bearer cautioned NEC strongly that history has asked them to perform a very important job that will see Liberia experience for the first time since 1944 the peaceful transfer of power from one living president to another living President-elect, a moment Liberia has been waiting for this for a very long time.

"It is therefore mandatory that you perform this job responsibly without fear or favour.

"The continued peace and prosperity of this country depend on how you will conduct these elections."

"We are aware that there are many influences and pressures on you, but remember that your job is to announce the will of the people and nothing else."