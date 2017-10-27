27 October 2017

Kenya: Electoral Officials Quit As Voting Materials Are Destroyed

Photo: Victor Otieno/The Nation
A medic at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's Teaching and Referral Hospital attends to one of those injured during protests in Kisumu on October 26, 2017.
By Fred Mukinda

Four deaths, several injuries, missing electoral officials and destruction of ballot materials are among incidents reported to police during the repeat presidential election on Thursday.

In Suba South, Homa Bay County, a man was shot dead after a mob attacked Sindo Police Post, according to official police reports.

A statement by National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti said the officers were "constrained to use live fire to protect themselves and the armoury".

RIOTS

The Nation established other deaths occurred in Mathare and Kawangware (Nairobi) and Athi River (Machakos).

In Machakos County, 20 people were arrested and three police officers injured during confrontations between police and anti-election demonstrators in Athi River.

A senior superintendent of police, a Mr Matu, who is the deputy administration police commander in Machakos, was injured on the forehead.

Six people were arrested in Nakuru County on claims they attempted to block voters at Stima Line polling station at Kaptembwa.

RETURNING OFFICER

In Siaya, a returning officer in Ugenya constituency, Mr Issack Nabwayo, was reported missing at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

With the help of mobile phone technology, investigations revealed he last communicated on his phone at 10pm that day in Kakamega.

By the end of the day, no election took place in the constituency, with 112 polling stations.

ASSAULT

Another police report at Rera Dok Primary polling station at Marani in Kisii said the returning officer ordered the voting called off at 8.30am after presiding officers and polling clerks resigned.

They cited "threats on their lives from the locals who did not want to participate in the exercise".

In another report, the returning officer at Uriri in Migori was attacked near his home.

Mr Benson Ambuko told officers that he was confronted by anti-election protesters who beat him up, injuring him in the neck and took away his laptop, a cell phone and Sh8,000.

He escaped on a motorbike to Uriri police station.

BALLOT BOXES

Separately, five men masquerading as voters destroyed a ballot box and papers at Entontol polling station in Melili ward, Narok North constituency.

Five ballots had been cast at the time of the attack, according to police reports.

Another report said no voting took place in Awendo, Migori County as there were no presiding officers available.

"There were running battles during the better part of the day between police officers and demonstrators who kept barricading Kisii-Migori road with stones and logs," according to the report.

In Oyugis town, a police officer sustained injuries after a stone hurled with a catapult hit him in the mouth.

As voting came to a close, police warned of stern action after receiving information that there are plans to attack convoys transporting ballot materials from polling stations to tallying centres.

