Rwanda: Word Has It... No Baby Unveiling for Knowless

Local songstress Jeanne d'Arc Ingabire, commonly known as Knowless Butera, has had an eventful year. She got married, had a baby and released new hits. But if you expect Knowless to act like all the other celebrities when it comes to 'unveiling' her child on social media, then you are about to get disappointed.

Knowless told friends that she intends to keep her child's face off social media platforms arguing that the child will decide for herself when she is of age. She insists that plastering her face all over social media is abuse of the child's right to privacy.

Knowless also insists that she is not planning to have another child anytime soon. She is said to be keen on giving her first born all the attention that she deserves before another baby comes into the picture. She is also said to be interested in growing her music career and is currently marketing songs off her Queens album. So far, only Ujya Unkumbura, Winning Team and Uzagaruke have been released.

Queen Cha not bothered by ex's engagement

Singer Yvonne Mugemana, stage name Queen Cha, may be the subject of speculation after it emerged that her ex-boyfriend of six years is getting married, but to her, that is all water under the bridge. Social media groups have been wondering how she feels that her relationship of six years ended up yielding nothing, but Queen Cha is said to have moved on with her life and can care less what her ex's next step is. After cancelling her contract with music company Ibisumizi, Queen Cha is now determined to promote her music solo and is currently marketing her single Ishusho y'urukundo. She is adamant about not revealing whether she is dating or is available but we will keep a keen eye on her.

Safi begins relocation journey

Urban Boys' Safi Madiba and his new bride Judith Niyonizera will forever remember this year. They not only surprised many with their nuptials, but they also made 'history' in social media circles as the most talked about couple since rapper Riderman dumped Assinah after eight years of dating and promptly married someone else.

The two, who surprised many when they announced that they were getting married this month, sent tongues wagging and later, tempers flaring when Niyonizera's elderly ex-boyfriend shared semi-nude photos of her claiming that she was a fraud. But you know what we have always told you. You just cannot keep a determined woman down and she is ready to move on with her new life.

As we speak, Niyonizera is said to be back in Canada where she is a citizen and won't be coming back, instead, Safi will be packing his bags and finding her there. The two hope to immediately start a family in Canada, away from the prying eyes and tabloid stories that have refused to give them a break. Niyonizera is also expected to meet her ex and talk out their problems and come up with a payment plan that will see the Canadian refunded what the new bride allegedly owes him. It's time for us to move on perhaps.

King James' rumored 'girlfriend' snatched

What exactly is going on with singer King James? He has been off the radar for a while but his name is back in the social circles thanks to the impending nuptials of his rumored girlfriend, Elcy Ishimwe. The rumour that the two are an item started circulating about two years ago and though the singer denied the relationship and claimed that they were just friends, Ishimwe was not forthcoming with any comment.

The beauty, who is popular on Instagram for her sense of style, will be walking down the aisle with little known Fahad Mukunzi.

Mukunzi will visit Ishimwe's home with his entourage on December 10 where the two will be wed in a traditional ceremony. On December 17, the two will be joined in holy matrimony at Kigali English Church in Kibagabaga. We wish the two the best.

Uwase's 'bikini' advice

Former beauty queen Vanessa Raissa Uwase does not necessarily have a career to talk about but we applaud her for keeping her name on our lips for years now. Well, Vanessa has a thing to say about Rwandan women who continue to join international beauty contests but refuse to wear bikinis, saying they are setting up themselves for failure.

The young beauty says that she does not know why anyone who has read the rules of a particular contest can decline to adhere but expect to win. She says that some people are not after winning but to create a portfolio, meet new people and have an adventure other than winning. Miss Rwanda 2012 Aurore Mutesi participated in Miss Supranational 2013 but did not show off her bikini, instead, choosing to wear a sash on top of it. It was the same case for Neema Umwali who represented Rwanda in the same competition in 2014. In 2016 however, Miss Rwanda 2014, Colombe Akiwacu, represented Rwanda in the same competition and sent tongues wagging when she chose to wear a bikini and compete.