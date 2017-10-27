26 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Drive Besigye From Rukungiri to Kasangati

Photo: Perez Rumanzi/Daily Monitor
A plain-clothes security officer pushes Dr Besigye to a waiting police van.
By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

Kampala — Police on Wednesday night drove former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye to his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district following a standoff at the Rukungiri Chief Magistrate Court.

Dr Besigye, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary for Mobilisation Ms Ingrid Turinawe and FDC party presidential candidate Mr Patrick Amuriat were dropped at his (Besigye's) home in Kasangati, Wakiso District past midnight.

Ms Turinawe has told Daily Monitor on phone that before being dropped at Dr Besigye's home, they were first taken to the Central Police Station in Kampala where three other people were detained.

They are Dr Besigye's political assistant, Ronald Muhinda, FDC activist Brian Atuheire and Darius Tweyambe, a Rukungiri based Opposition activist.

"After re-arresting us, the police drove us to CPS Kampala. We were there for some time as they detained Dr Besigye's political assistant and two others. We were then driven to Dr Besigye's home where we spent the rest of the night," said Ms Turinawe.

She added: "In the morning, myself and Amuriat left to go to our homes. We left him (Dr Besigye) resting."

When contacted, Mr Amuriat said he had reached his home and was going to engage in a series of meetings throughout the day.

"I have just reached home as I speak now. I am going to have series of meetings before having enough time to speak to you tomorrow," he said.

Rukungiri Chief Magistrate's court granted Dr Besigye, Ms Turinawe, Mr Amuriat and four others a non cash bail of Shs5m each and Shs50m not cash for each of their sureties.

They were charged with inciting violence, destruction to property and disobeying statutory duty.

They all denied charges and court was adjourned to November 16, 2017 for mention and setting of trial dates.

