Photo: The Nation

Anti-election protesters are in the streets in Changamwe, Mombasa.

Busia — At least 5,000 Kenyans have crossed to Uganda following the outbreak of violence in the presidential repeat election.

The Busia District Police Commander, Mr Ezra Tugume, said the fleeing Kenyans have sought refuge at the Ugandan side in Sofia and Marachi villages.

"Many people are crossing over to our side due to fear of the violence that has broken out," Mr Tugume, said.

He added that among the people who have crossed, include Ugandans who have been operating businesses mostly in Kisumu.

Mr Tugume said they have closed Busia-Kisumu road as measures to ensure safety of Ugandans.

"We have joined Kenyan police at the border to arrest the protesters to manage the crisis," he said.

The Bukedi region police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, confirmed the deployment and said it is entirely to ensure safety of Ugandans at the border.

"We have heavy presence of police officers and soldiers at the border points for safety reasons, nothing more," Mr Kamulya, said, adding that the entire border corridor has been put under surveillance in fear of that political tensions in the neighboring Kenya may escalate.

Mr Kamulya said they have also stopped Ugandans from crossing to Kenya to avoid raising suspicion that they are going to participate in the voting.

Mr John Opolot, one of the truck drivers, said they stopped working on Tuesday until election fever comes down.

Kenyans are voting in the repeat of presidential elections after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it was conducted contrary to the Constitution and poll laws.