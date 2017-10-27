Nigeria/Algeria: Victor Moses Out of Eagles' Algeria, Argentina Games

Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses is not likely to be available for Nigeria's last World Cup 2018 qualifier against the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Grade-A friendly against the La Albeceleste of Argentina next month.

Both matches are scheduled for November 10 and 14 in Blida, Algeria and in Krasnoder, Russia.

Sources at the Glass House in Abuja hinted yesterday that the Chelsea wing-back who pulled up a hamstring injury in the Blues' 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, has missed a further three games for the English champions and is not expected to be fully fit before the two clashes with Algeria and Argentina.

It was further learnt that Eagles Franco-German Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has decided not to hand the 2013 AFCON-winning star an invitation to allow him recover for the Eagles' subsequent matches.

"I can confirm to you that Victor Moses is out of the tie as he won't have fully recovered for the match; as much as we want to play our best players in the two games, we don't also want to risk any player ahead of further national team games," the source told AOIFootball.com.

The source also debunked the news in the Nigeria media that his omission was because of a purported fraction between the player's club and the Nigerian FA.

"There are no issues between us and Chelsea over his injury; these things are unavoidable in football and we can only wish the player recovers on time and come back to full fitness for both club and country," the source added.

Moses was instrumental in the Super Eagles' qualification to the World Cup in Russia next year, scoring three goals in the process.

Meanwhile, English-born Nigerian defender, Dominic Iorfa, has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles in the future if the opportunity presents its self.

The 22-year-old defender, who is the son of former Nigerian international, Dominic Iorfa, told Ipswich Town's Magazine that his dad has a whole lot of influence on his career and wants him to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

"Maybe my dad would like me to play for Nigeria in the future, we will see but he understands it's a big year for me and my priority is to progress with Ipswich.

"He has always been there for me and I have taken his advice. He has been in my shoes, so he knows what it's all about," Iorfa said.

The Ipswich Town defender is on-loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and was part of the youth system at his local club Southend United before joining the academy of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 15.

He moved on a one-month loan to League One Shrewsbury Town in March 2014, and made his senior debut the same day as a substitute in a 0-1 defeat at Colchester.

Following his return to Wolves, Iorfa made his first appearance for the club in a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at Molineux on 6 December 2014.

He swiftly became the club's first choice right-back, starting in twenty-one of Wolves' twenty-five remaining fixtures following his debut.

In January 2015, Iorfa won the football league's Young Player of the Month Award.

The young defender, who can play both as a centre-back and right-back, has featured for the England youth setup across all age grades and won the Toulon Invitational Tournament in 2016