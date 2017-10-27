27 October 2017

Nigeria: Police Deny Buying Jeeps for Aisha Buhari

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.
By Ronald Mutum

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has accused Senator Hamma Misau of spreading falsehood over his allegations that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris bought two jeeps for wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The Police spokesman CSP Jimoh Moshood in a statement yesterday also denied allegations by Misau that the IGP rigged his official age to extend his service years in the police.

He said "It is pertinent to state that at no time did the Wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari requested directly or indirectly for vehicles for her use from the IGP and no vehicle whether Jeep or SUV has ever been given for her personal use.

"Two Police Vehicles A Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No. NPF 2406D; A Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No. NPF 3363D were approved by the Inspector General of Police to the ADC "Wife of the President" SP Sani M. Baba-Inna for the purposes requested and not to the person of the Wife of the President or for her personal use as alleged by Misau.

