Nigeria: Aisha Buhari, Misau Disagree Over Car Gift Allegation

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

Barely 24 hours after alleging a vehicles' deal between Mrs. Aisha Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Isa Missau, yesterday accused the police chief of deliberately leaking documents to blackmail the President's wife and other eminent Nigerians.

In a statement in Abuja, the Bauchi lawmaker said his revelation of two jeeps by the IGP for the Mrs. Buhari wife was in response to the charges filed against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and police authorities.

The lawmaker accused the IGP of blackmailing the President's wife and other high ranking personalities by deliberately and unethically exposing their correspondences.

A copy of the document, dated January 17, 2017, showed that the request for a Sienna vehicle and a Toyota Hiace bus for the First Lady was indeed addressed to the IGP and signed by the ADC to the President's wife, SP Sani Baba-Inna. The following day the police boss minuted on the proposal, approving the purchase of two jeeps.

But in a swift reaction, Hajia Buhari denied receiving a gift of two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) from the police. In a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs. Buhari said the vehicle she uses were the ones procured during the campaign of the 2015 general elections.

The document reads: "Our attention has been drawn to the news being widely circulated and attributed to a member of the Senate, that two SUVs from the Inspector General of Police were given to the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari personally.

"The wife of the President wants to make it clear that since the assumption of office of her husband as President of Nigeria, she did not receive these mentioned vehicles.

"Furthermore, the vehicles she is still using belong to the family and were the ones used during the campaign for the 2015 elections, including the ones on her entourage.

Meanwhile, the police high command yesterday dismissed Misau's allegation against the IGP, describing it as "baseless" and outright falsehood." Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the two reports were studied and found out that they were misleading, unfounded and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and drag the name of the wife of the President and that of the IGP, Ibrahim Idris into a needless controversy.He said at no time did Mrs. Buhari request directly or indirectly for vehicles for her use from the police.