Nigeria: FEC Approves Tax Relief for Road Construction Scheme

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved a tax relief scheme to attract private sector involvement in the provision of federal road infrastructure across the country.

The approval was the outcome of a memorandum for the setting up of a Road Trust Fund (RTF) presented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to the council at its meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The RTF concept was jointly developed by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The fund is expected to mobilise significant capital into road provision in order to unlock socio-economic development as well as facilitate investment across all areas of Nigeria to achieve inclusive economic growth.

Federal roads carry more than 80% of national vehicular and freight traffic, accounting for 17 per cent of the total national road network.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting, the finance minister explained that the RTF would facilitate and incentivise private sector involvement in Nigeria's federal roads infrastructure.

Adeosun said, "It is a form of public private partnership that will accelerate the provision of federal roads by allowing private sector operators to collectively fund road provision in exchange for tax credits. This will complement federal government's budgetary allocation to roads.

"Private sector participation is being incentivised through a tax credit scheme that enables all participating companies to claim tax relief based on the amount of capital contribution (on a pro-rata basis)," she stated.

Already, two prominent companies - Dangote Group and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) - have keyed into the scheme.

The minister revealed that "while Dangote management indicated readiness to construct 35km Apapa-Oworonshoki road in Lagos and get a three-year tax holiday, the NLNG signed a N120bn agreement for the construction of the Bonny Road in Bayelsa State where it will provide half of the amount under same agreement."

"We have already consulted with the private sector in the development of the RTF and some companies have already identified roads they wish to reconstruct and are organising their funding.

"However, this scheme is designed such that financial intermediaries will be promoting Road Trust Fund projects and soliciting commitments from interested companies," Adeosun explained.

Under the tax relief scheme, companies will be allowed to recover 100 per cent of costs incurred on road infrastructure as a tax credit against total tax payable (including up to 10 per cent for cost of funds).

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, were also at the post-FEC briefing of the State Press Corps.