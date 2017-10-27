Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kigali vibrates with poetry

Poetry lovers are in for a treat as the 9th edition of 'Kigali Vibrates with Poetry' returns this weekend. 12 poets are expected to perform at Café Neo in Kiyovu and 2 'poetic souls' will go into competition for a Nyirarumaga Award.

Zebedayo Family album launch

Gospel music band comprising six siblings, Zebedayo Family, will on Sunday October 29 launch their brand new album titled 'Igicaniro cyaka kuramya.' The launch will take place at Four Square Church in Kimironko starting at 3pm.

New Woman album launch

Gospel artiste Aline Gahongayire will this launch her seventh album, 'New woman' at Ubumwe Grande Hotel. The album, she revealed, is her real life story, but unlike the usual practice, the singer will not have a lineup of curtain raisers. Instead, she will perform solo, and go through her previous albums to the current one.

Movies

Have fun with family and friends as you watch the latest movies, 'Geostorm', 'Golmaal Again', 'The Golden Circle', and 'The Lego Ninjago' premiering this Friday at Century Cinema, Kigali located at Kigali City Tower.

Night clubs

If nightclubs are your thing, then Kigali has quite a number you could try out. They include O-Zone, The Junction, Masters Lounge, Chillax Lounge, K-Club, Envy club, People's Club and Ogopogo.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa