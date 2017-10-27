27 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kigali vibrates with poetry

Poetry lovers are in for a treat as the 9th edition of 'Kigali Vibrates with Poetry' returns this weekend. 12 poets are expected to perform at Café Neo in Kiyovu and 2 'poetic souls' will go into competition for a Nyirarumaga Award.

Zebedayo Family album launch

Gospel music band comprising six siblings, Zebedayo Family, will on Sunday October 29 launch their brand new album titled 'Igicaniro cyaka kuramya.' The launch will take place at Four Square Church in Kimironko starting at 3pm.

New Woman album launch

Gospel artiste Aline Gahongayire will this launch her seventh album, 'New woman' at Ubumwe Grande Hotel. The album, she revealed, is her real life story, but unlike the usual practice, the singer will not have a lineup of curtain raisers. Instead, she will perform solo, and go through her previous albums to the current one.

Movies

Have fun with family and friends as you watch the latest movies, 'Geostorm', 'Golmaal Again', 'The Golden Circle', and 'The Lego Ninjago' premiering this Friday at Century Cinema, Kigali located at Kigali City Tower.

Night clubs

If nightclubs are your thing, then Kigali has quite a number you could try out. They include O-Zone, The Junction, Masters Lounge, Chillax Lounge, K-Club, Envy club, People's Club and Ogopogo.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa

Rwanda

Journalist Reports Death Threats Over Rwanda Book

Journalist Justus Muhanguzi has reported a case to police over threats on his life after he launched a book with his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.