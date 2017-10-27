Kenya: Kiragu Leaves Nothing to Chance for Turkish Event

Kenya's representative to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup grand finale Moses Kiragu is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares to carry the country's flag at the elegant Titanic Golf course in Antalya, Turkey early next month.

"I have been training really hard to perfect some aspects of my long and short game," said Kiragu.

"Over the past few days I have been working hard to perfect my swing and I'm glad it's closer to where I want to be. I'm putting well at the moment which is good for my short game. The key in Turkey will be to keep the ball on the fairways and putt well in the greens so I can not wait for this golden opportunity."

Kiragu is at the moment putting final touches to his preparation ahead of the tournament and has been working on bolstering all aspects of the game.

"I want to represent Kenyans well and give it my best shot. I'm aware that the opposition in Antalya Turkey will be very stiff."

The fifth staging of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur series -one of the the globe's biggest corporate amateur tournament -touched down for the first time in Nairobi on July 29.

It's the first time that the widely renowned TAWGC has visited Kenya as a tournament which continues to grow from strength to strength. The tournament is a composition of 100 Qualifying Series Events played as Individual stableford competitions off full handicap allowance across 63 countries -with 100 champions winning through to the thrilling Grand Finale in Turkey.

During the Nairobi qualification event played at Muthaiga, Moses Kiragu posted 39 points to qualify ahead of the KJ Raikundalia and Eng. Sammy Gathuri.

"We would like to offer our congratulations to everyone who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup qualifier in Nairobi such a special occasion. It was a fantastic tournament and well done to our winner Moses Kiragu. They still have so much to play for in Antalya but everyone else will be looking forward to see him come back with the coveted trophy," Mustafa Ozkahraman, the General Manger of Turkish Airlines Nairobi said.

Now in its fifth year, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is expected to attract more players having seen 8000 amateurs golfers compete globally last year.

The global amateur golf competition had thousands of participants competing at qualifying events in 100 destinations worldwide backed by Turkish Airlines after which the finalist were picked for selection.

As part of the event's preferment of golf tourism, finalists are to enjoy a seven night stay at a seven-night stay at the five star luxury Titanic Delux Belek hotel in Antalya and will be flown there on business class from their own qualifying destination by Turkish Airlines.

The overall winners of the two round Grand Finale at the Titanic Golf Club progress to play in the 2017 Turkish Airlines Pro-Am.