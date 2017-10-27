Rwanda: First Lady Urges Unity Club on New Transformation Agenda

First lady Jeannette Kagame has urged Unity Club members to lay ground for continued conversation on consolidating gains made in unity and reconciliation, saying this would go a long way in facilitating the nation to achieve its development agenda.

While officiating at the opening of Unity Club's two-day 10th annual forum in Kigali yesterday, the First Lady called on club members to bring about concrete strategies that will lead to sustainable unity of not only it's members but the nation at large.

Formed in 1996, Unity Club is an association of current and former cabinet ministers and their spouses, that has been instrumental in promoting social cohesion and contributing to the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

"We want to drawback to our core values as leaders and the vision of national strategy for transformation," she said.

Mrs Kagame, who is also the chairperson of Unity club, recalled that while marking the club's 20-year anniversary last year, they pledged to implement several unique homegrown actions aimed at fostering unity.

Among the plans, Mrs Kagame said, included "Ndi Umunyarwanda," as well as improving social wellbeing of needy members of the community.

Going forward, the club has drafted a seven-year strategy that will be unveiled later today.

The club's plans

Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the vice chairperson of Unity Club, said they plan to push for the establishment of a leadership and governance institute, building of homes for the needy and consolidating togetherness and common identity among members.

Meanwhile, Unity Club also ushered in 18 new members: new cabinet members and their spouses.

The club seeks to create a forum where members, and other Rwandans, are inspired to develop proactive dialogue, productive work and network in order to foster mutual responsibility in addressing social problems hindering Rwanda's development.

Unity Club has been involved with promoting gender parity, and advocating for the socio-economic wellbeing of disadvantaged groups, with particular emphasis on orphans and widows.

The club has over the years organised and implemented construction of 20 houses for orphans who grew up in Noel and Nyundo orphanage centres, as well as advocated for the construction of 90 houses for Genocide survivors in Nyamagabe and other districts, among others.

It also plans to build another house in Rusizi District that will accommodate 50 elderly Genocide survivors, next year.