Rwanda: 14 Crews Ready to Rev Off in Rally De Huye

According to organisers, Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC), the two-day event is part of the National Rally Championship held in memory of the late Claude Gakwaya, one of the best Rwandan rally drivers, who passed away in a motor accident in 1986.

"All is set for the rally, everything will go as planned. We are ready to have a smooth event," said Eric Gakwaya, the event organizer.

Gakwaya added that this year's rally will be special and more interesting because it will also include the popular Motocross Freestyle race which will feature riders from South Africa.

14 crews from regional countries are expected to compete in the race. They include five from Rwanda, six from Uganda, and three from Burundi.

Drivers will compete in competitive sections through Rango, Gisagara and Rwasave before returning to Huye town where they will race three times.

In the afternoon, the event will shift to Huye Stadium where the motor cross race will take place at night.

Two South African riders as well as eight local Motocross riders will compete in the freestyle category and the first day of event will cover a total of 125km.

On the last day of the rally (Sunday) the drivers will start from Save-Rango to Shyanda where they will race four times before the closing ceremony. Roshanali and Jean Jeans Giesen are the reigning champions of the rally.