Uganda: Lawyer Facing Divorce for Denying Food and Sex, Calls Husband Liar

Kampala — In her response to allegations brought against her before the Family Division of the High Court, Ms Tryphena Nakiyingi says her husband Geoffrey Matovu, a businessman, is a liar.

She says the claims that she failed to prepare meals for the family in six years and denied sex to Mr Matovu are "unfounded, exaggerated and ridiculous".

Mr Matovu petitioned court, seeking dissolution of their marriage on grounds that his wife had turned cruel, starves the family and allowed her relatives to interfere with and run their matrimonial home.

Ms Nakiyingi, a resident in Wakiso District, says she has never deprived her husband of conjugal rights or the entitlement to live in their matrimonial home.

"That the couple is a Christian family with their relationship founded on strong Christian values and faith and the respondent does not disrespect the petitioner as alleged," she states.

Ms Nakiyingi is a daughter of retired Bishop Samuel Ssekkadde.

The husband has in court papers disclosed that they begot two children in the marriage solemnised in December 2011, but the wife shortly after became hostile toward him.

The woman denies all the allegations, which she says are calculated to portray her as a bad person.

"... the respondent denies the petitioner's allegation of cruelty; specifically, she denies being quarrelsome toward the petitioner, using any abusive and vulgar language and making any comparisons with other men as alleged (or) referring the petitioner as a backward person," Ms Nakiyingi says.

The husband's petition, Ms Nakayingi argues, lacks merit but in the unlikely event that divorce is granted, court should give her custody of their children as well as ownership of their matrimonial home.