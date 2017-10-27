26 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lawyer Facing Divorce for Denying Food and Sex, Calls Husband Liar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Geoffrey Matovu
By Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — In her response to allegations brought against her before the Family Division of the High Court, Ms Tryphena Nakiyingi says her husband Geoffrey Matovu, a businessman, is a liar.

She says the claims that she failed to prepare meals for the family in six years and denied sex to Mr Matovu are "unfounded, exaggerated and ridiculous".

Mr Matovu petitioned court, seeking dissolution of their marriage on grounds that his wife had turned cruel, starves the family and allowed her relatives to interfere with and run their matrimonial home.

Ms Nakiyingi, a resident in Wakiso District, says she has never deprived her husband of conjugal rights or the entitlement to live in their matrimonial home.

"That the couple is a Christian family with their relationship founded on strong Christian values and faith and the respondent does not disrespect the petitioner as alleged," she states.

Ms Nakiyingi is a daughter of retired Bishop Samuel Ssekkadde.

The husband has in court papers disclosed that they begot two children in the marriage solemnised in December 2011, but the wife shortly after became hostile toward him.

The woman denies all the allegations, which she says are calculated to portray her as a bad person.

"... the respondent denies the petitioner's allegation of cruelty; specifically, she denies being quarrelsome toward the petitioner, using any abusive and vulgar language and making any comparisons with other men as alleged (or) referring the petitioner as a backward person," Ms Nakiyingi says.

The husband's petition, Ms Nakayingi argues, lacks merit but in the unlikely event that divorce is granted, court should give her custody of their children as well as ownership of their matrimonial home.

Uganda

Kenyans Flee to Uganda Following Poll Violence

At least 5,000 Kenyans have crossed to Uganda following the outbreak of violence in the presidential repeat election. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.