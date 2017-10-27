Uganda: Basena, Mayanja Apply for Cranes Job

Kampala — Cranes interim coach Moses Basena has submitted his papers to take the job permanently.

More prospecting coaches have been tendering in their applications since Monday.

The exercise closes on Sunday before Kalusha Bwalya's committee starts vetting next week.

"I've applied for the job," he said, "I think I have worked for it and I have what it takes."

We could not independently verify these submissions as Fufa is not commenting on the exercise yet.

Basena was former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's assistant and part of the technical team that ended Uganda's 40-year absence from the Nations Cup.

Also deputy to Micho's predecessor Bobby Williamson during the Scot's reign, Basena indeed boasts of enough experience with the team.

Basena believes his two victories over Rwanda (Chan) and Egypt (World Cup), a draw against Ghana and two loses to Egypt and Rwanda show he can do the job.

"What I can do now is show interest in the job," he said, "And what is left is not for me."

Basena, 49, is, however, disappointed by talk that Ugandan coaches do not measure up to the top job yet.

"You can only tell if you trust us with the job," he argued.

Asked to respond to talk that Ugandan coaches "suffer a crisis of personality," the reason Fufa struggle to hold them in high regard, Basena was not amused.

"I really don't want to go into that, it's not my way," he said.

One-time Cranes coach Mike Mutebi, now KCCA manager, midweek told this newspaper that despite being knowledgeable in the game, it's the indecisiveness of local coaches that reduces their negotiating power with Fufa.

Mutebi ruled himself out of contention for the Cranes job even before Micho threw in the towel, arguing that he was comfortable at KCCA, where he wields immense power.

Basena joins former Cranes superstar Jackson Mayanja to show interest in the job.

Mayanja, arguably one of the most gifted players Uganda has ever had, has been the lead campaigner for a local coach to take over Cranes.

"I have a big programme for Cranes that I will only revealed at an appropriate time," Mayanja said after submitting in his application papers mid week.

The former URA, KCCA, Kiyovu and Bunamwaya coach says he knows Cranes inside out having worked with former coaches Muhammed Abbas and Bobby Williamson as an assistant coach.

"I was the best in our Caf A license course that included most of the top local coaches. This gives me confidence that I'm the man suited for the job," he added.

Bwalya's team will make the final shortlist before the overall winner is announced on November 15.