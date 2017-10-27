Rwanda: 12 Teams Set for CECAFA Senior Challenge Tourney

The Confederation of the Eastern and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has confirmed that this year's competition will attract 12 nations. The two-week tournament will run from November 25 to December 9, in Kenya.

Zimbabwe and Libya have been invited as guest teams in the competition which will be held in Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega and Bukhungu counties.

Last year, the regional tournament that features nations teams from East and Central Africa did not take place after Sudan and later Kenya which were supposed to host the tourney pulled out at the last minute.

The Uganda Cranes are the defending champions of the Senior Challenge Cup after they defeated Rwanda in the last event held in Ethiopia two years ago.

Zimbabwe and Libya will join ten other national teams from the region namely; Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Zanzibar, and Sudan.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup was first held in Uganda in 1973 and the hosts Uganda emerged winners beating Tanzania 2-1 in the finals.