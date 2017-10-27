Uganda: Wakiso Officials in Shs500m Scandal

Wakiso — Wakiso District top officials have been accused of diverting more than Shs300m meant for refurbishing Mpumudde Health Centre III in Nakawuka Parish, Kajjansi Town Council.

President Museveni last year directed that the health centre be refurbished when he visited the area.

But Daily Monitor has learnt that the funds were instead used to construct a public ward at Wakiso Health Centre IV.

"We are surprised that when the money was secured, instead of implementing the presidential directive, district technocrats simply diverted it for another project. This is unfair and unacceptable," said Mr Bashir Kayondo, a Kajjansi Town Council councillor.

Daily Monitor undertsands that the Shs500m, which had been earmarked for renovating Mpumudde Health Centre III, had earlier been donated to Family Health Care, a private hospital in Buwate Village, Kiira Municipality.

But government halted the plan in favour of public health centres in the district which are in a sorry state.

The financial support to Family Health Care Hospital had reportedly been pledged by the President during the 2016 presidential campaigns.

However, the presidential pledge was worth Shs100m not Shs500m, according to sources.

Mr Luke Lokuda, the chief administrative officer, said both projects were in the district work plan but could not be executed at once due to insufficient funds.

"We advertised for construction works and tenders were received and evaluated. The bid for Wakiso Health Centre IV was considered. The Ministry of Finance released only Shs375million and this money could certainly not be adequate for two health facilities," Mr Lokuda said.

"To-date, we have not received the balance of Shs125 million, but we considered to work on Wakiso health centre IV first, as we wait for the balance to work on Mpumudde Health Centre," he added.

Dr Robert Kagwire, the district health officer, said their decision to use the funds on erecting a ward at Wakiso Health Centre IV was not in breach of any regulations and all relevant offices were informed.

"There was no way we could use that money without informing the relevant offices, including the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health," he said.

He said, before they embark on refurbishing Mpumudde, the district needs to first resolve a land dispute on which the centre is located.

"The land where the centre is located is in the names of late Galabuzi family and the guidelines we follow cannot allow us to put a development project on private land," said Dr Kagwire

The Wakiso District chairperson, Matia Lwanga Bwanika, also supported the decision taken by the technocrats.

"I am the one who even stopped them from developing Mpumudde Health Centre III because I knew the district could lose, in case the family claims that land. We have to first secure that land where the health centre is situated," said Mr Bwanika.

Wakiso District has a total of 1,520 health units out of which 70 are government owned and 38 run are by non-profit making agencies.

There are also 347 licensed pharmacies, 1,649 drug shops and 1,411 medical centers, clinics or maternity homes.