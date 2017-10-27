Uganda: Age Limit Debate Pushes Uganda Into Tight Corner

Photo: The Observer

Francis Zaake, right, being visited by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following the ordeal in parliament.

opinion

Police while dispersing a rally in Rukungiri District last week, fired live bullets during a scuffle with a crowd that left scores injured. The people of Rukungiri were attempting to assemble and offer their views on the proposed Bill before Parliament to amend the 1995 Constitution, specifically Article 102(b), which limits the age of a president between 35 and 75 years.

Elsewhere in the country, police have fired tear gas canisters, live bullets, and used batons in a confrontation with crowds that have left hundreds of people injured. Besides, unknown plain-clothes stick-wielding people have always operated alongside the police to disperse opposition rallies.

Many more people have been charged with illegal assembly - whatever that means - given that NRM supporters are free to assemble and move in procession anywhere without anybody stopping them.

It is also unforgivable for police to beat up citizens who attempt to exercise their freedoms of assembly and expression. We should also denounce the unlawful arrests and detention of political leaders, including those who are seeking to consult their constituents.

Until last week, some NRM Members of Parliament tried to present the constitutional amendment in an abstract way, disingenuously arguing that some 18-year-old could also stand for the highest office. Therefore, the removal of age limit from the Constitution has nothing to do with President Museveni.

Fortunately this time round, the citizens are not fooled. They know that the entire project is about extending the presidency of Museveni. However, Ugandans seem not to be ready for a life presidency.

The political elite in the ruling NRM party do not seem to notice that the 31-year rule of the Museveni has driven many Ugandans into the jaws of despair.

The mismanagement and privatisation of public services have diminished access to education, healthcare and other opportunities generally, which has given rise to biting poverty. Couple that with incompetence and you begin to scratch at the big mess Uganda faces today. Why would the NRM plot to make that state of affairs permanent.

From his ranch at Rwakitura, President Museveni's was at one time bemused by what he called the "idiocy" of the Opposition. He sees peace and prosperity around his neighbourhood.

Most of his friends are doing very well. He actually wondered why he had not yet been considered for a Nobel Prize for the good management of Uganda.

There is happiness among the ruling class, but despair among the wage-earners, unemployed youth and peasants. The unfolding story in Uganda is a "tale of two cities".

Charles Dickens captures the extremes of idealism and terror that foreshadowed the French Revolution in the late 18th Century in his book titled A Tale of Two Cities where he compares confidence and hope against despair and frustration.

There is a sense of the inevitability of the revolution because the coercive powers of the State alone will not be sufficient to maintain a political order. Only if the people continue to view NRM as a legitimate authority and trust in its judgment, can a political order be secure.

The experiences of the past weeks have clearly demonstrated that consent of the masses is being ignored for brute force, in the name of greed and arrogance.

President Museveni appears to be heeding the wrong advice from Monsieur Le Marquis, who observed during the French Revolution that "repression was the only lasting philosophy. The dark deference of fear and slavery, my friend, will keep the dogs obedient to the whip..."

A great military general once stood in front of a famous philosopher, who was relaxing in the morning sunlight. Alexander the Great, excited to meet Diogenes, asked if there was any favour he might do for him. Diogenes replied, "Yes, stand out of my sunlight." It is said that Diogenes felt that even Alexander the Great could not be allowed to take away that which he could not give - sunlight.

Mr Museveni must be asked to "stand out of our sunlight."

Mr Batuuka is a concerned Ugandan