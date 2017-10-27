analysis

The Auditor-General has given tax boss Tom Moyane an ultimatum: Declare controversial bonus payments to your executive committee as irregular expenditure or SARS gets slapped with a qualified audit opinion. The bonuses Moyane unilaterally increased and signed off on around August 2016 is possible irregular expenditure and, if so, should cost him his job as head of the South African Revenue Service. To find a way around this dilemma, Moyane first attempted to interdict the Auditor-General from signing the adverse audit opinion. On Thursday Scorpio was informed that Moyane made a surprise 180-degree turn and opted to settle. Here is what we know so far. By Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO.

Tom Moyane, the fourth commissioner of SARS since 1994, finds himself between a devil of his own making and the deep blue sea. If he remains mulish, the Auditor-General has no option but to give SARS what might be its first ever qualified audit opinion in recent democratic times. This move will have serious repercussions on the back of an already disastrous mid-term budget, underpinned by a R50-billion revenue deficit. SARS collects 95% of the national budget and has previously been the crown jewel of state institutions.

If Moyane...