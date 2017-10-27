Retired Supreme court judge, Professor George Wilson Kanyeihamba is a newspaper columnist and has just finalized writing a book, Case Book On Lawyers, Ethics, Professional Fees And Charges.

Those are just two indicators of Kanyeihamba's intellectual prowess, also exhibited through his writing a total of 18 books. But things are not as straightforward as they seem.

A medical report authored last year by Professor Sseggane Musisi, a senior consultant psychiatrist, aided by Dr Paul Bangirana of Nakasero hospital, said Kanyeihamba is "suffering from dementia".

In simple terms, Musisi and Bangirana meant Kanyeihamba has a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce his ability to perform everyday activities.

VISIT TO NSAMBYA

The 77-year-old Kanyeihamba's story started at the end of 2016 when his son, who had come for a visit from the UK, forcibly took him to Nsambya hospital saying his father was in hyper and over-anxious mood and thus needed treatment to calm him.

At Nsambya, Kanyeihamba, whose phone had been blocked, was admitted into the Madhvani ward where he says Dr Silver Bahendeka, a long-time physician of his, injected him with "unknown drugs", amidst his protests.

Kanyeihamba says Bahendeka also gave him tablets, but he tucked them under his tongue so he could later spit them out. With his phone blocked, no one else knew that Kanyeihamba was admitted to Nsambya hospital but the law professor devised means of ending this blockade.

Through his bodyguard, Kanyeihamba ran an announcement in the Daily Monitor on November, 8, 2016, stating: "Relatives and friends of professor judge Kanyeihamba are informed that he was rushed to Nsambya Hospital Madhvani Ward, Room 1, in critical condition. Visitors are encouraged to see him now."

The announcement did the magic; many of the retired judge's friends dashed to Nsambya hospital thinking he was badly off, only to find him relaxing in bed.

To break the impasse, Kanyeihamba agreed to his son's request to see a psychiatrist to establish his mental standing. Kanyeihamba contacted his other physician, Dr Henry Ddungu, who recommended Dr Ben Mbonye at Nakasero hospital.

It is Mbonye that recommended that Kanyeihamba be examined by a respected psychiatrist, Sseggane. Kanyeihamba agreed but insisted that his examination be done in Mbonye's and Ddungu's presence.

In November 2016, Kanyeihamba says, Sseggane carried out the initial examination and asked to have his examination report ready before Christmas, because he wanted to go with it to the UK for the benefit of his son who had requested the testing.

Sseggane was the first to examine Kanyeihamba and thereafter handed him over to Bangirana. But Kanyeihamba took exception to Bangirana's methodology.

Bangirana reportedly subjected Kanyeihamba to tests including identification of shapes and objects that the former Supreme court justice protested because he was "a professor and would not allow his time to be wasted on kindergarten type of questions".

On December 27, after Kanyeihamba had travelled to the UK, Sseggane wrote a report that the former found "defamatory" once he received it on January 21, 2017.

Sseggane reported that in the first week of November he had received a number of calls from prominent doctors in the city asking him to help Kanyeihamba on grounds that he needed "emergency psychiatric help" and that the physicians felt Kanyeihamba was having "an acute psychiatric crisis".

In addition, Sseggane said Kanyeihamba gave him verbal permission to speak to his wife based in the UK, police guard and his house help.

Kanyeihamba, himself, according to Sseggane, gave a very candid, joyful and witty, and sometimes over-detailed account of the circumstances that led to his seeking of "psychiatric evaluation".

According to Sseggane, from accounts of Kanyeihamba's family members, the former attorney general had become very suspicious and had developed paranoia that highly placed people in government were out to get him, especially as he had written and spoken against some government policies and against the reelection of President Museveni and the court process that followed.

"He also felt that his house was bugged and surrounded by secret security agents and government operatives with the aim [to arrest] him, kill him or make him disappear," the report noted, adding that, however, none of Kanyeihamba's guards or members of his household ever saw the agents.

The report, now part of documents filed in court by the professor in a suit against the two doctors, also says on October 6, 2016 Kanyeihamba asked his driver to drive him to the American embassy to seek asylum as "he feared for his life".

The driver and his boss were reportedly denied entry into the embassy. Kanyeihamba then reportedly instructed his driver to drive to the American ambassador's residence in Kololo but failed to trace it.

GOOD AT ARTS, NOT MATH

But Kanyeihamba in his six-page letter dated March 22, 2017 to Sseggane, rubbished the report. He said his family members deny ever contacting Sseggane to reveal the said information and his son only asked someone to find an expert to help [Kanyeihamba] deal with worries about his relatives who had robbed and threatened to kill him.

"The police investigated, arrested and detained these suspects and after thorough investigations, they were charged with robbery and attempted murder," Kanyeihamba wrote. "You can discover these facts yourself at Kabalagala police station."

When it came to Kanyeihamba's thoughts, Sseggane's report described them as "normal... connected and there was no loosening of associations."

At the time of assessment, Sseggane said he noted that Kanyeihamba did not have any "hallucinations", "illusions", "depersonalization" and "no derealisation".

"Prof Kanyeihamba was conscious and alert throughout the assessment and testing. He was fully oriented to time, place and person," Sseggane, in his five-page report, said.

"His attention was intact but he got irritated by some memory tests where he couldn't recall the required detail showing Goldstein's catastrophic reaction."

In terms of memory, the doctor said Kanyeihamba's immediate registration was intact but short memory was impaired as he could not recall all the three objects after five minutes; intermediate memory showed borderline functioning but long-term memory was better preserved .

"Indeed he loved telling old stories and jokes," Sseggane said. "His abstraction was clinically intact but his social and executive judgment was compromised by his paranoid thinking."

All was well until the last part of the report done by Sseggane's understudy, Dr Bangirana. Bangirana's findings when it came to Kanyeihamba's Intelligence Quotient (IQ) created trouble. According to Bangirana, given Kanyeihamba's previous academic excellence and intellectual accomplishments, his IQ had reduced tremendously to a little above average level.

Such a fall in IQ suggested Kanyeihamba was demented, Bangirana concluded. Bangirana also noted that Kanyeihamba's memory would continue to regress and thus recommended that he needed to engage a competent lawyer to mange his estate, as he was very likely not to remember it.

"At present Prof Kanyeihamba's intellectual functioning falls within the normal average range indicating a fall from his previously very high functioning," the report says. "Given his current poor memory, he may have challenges learning new information and adapting to new environments. Low mood may set in with realization of these impaired memory skills."

As expected, this did not go down well with Kayeihamba, who in a letter to Dr Mbonye dated January 28, 2017, lashed out at their methods of work.

Kanyeihamba wrote that Bangirana subjected him to jigsaw puzzles, reading from books which seemed to be old and outdated for long periods, and then later asking him if he remembers either the names or five words from a long passage.

Kanyeihamba complained that Bangirana gave him blurred images to identify and asked him to solve complicated mathematical problems.

With such exercises, Kanyeihamba said he informed Bangirana that even at school he was never good at technical scientific subjects.

Even during his young life as a father, Kanyeihamba said he would buy [do-it-yourself] household items that needed to be assembled by the buyer.

"My wife and I being graduates of Humanities and Arts, often failed to assemble them correctly and relied on our children to help us assemble them," Kanyeihamba wrote.

"It cannot by any stretch of imagination be concluded that therefore because of our failure to [comprehend] this particular exercise, we were of low, average IQ or worse, suffering from dementia as Prof Sseggane's report outrageously claims."

Second opinion

In response to Kanyeihamba's complaints, Sseggane in March told the professor that he was "free to seek a second opinion from another professional of your choice from anywhere in the world."

Kanyeihamba's response, however, was to drag both Sseggane and Bangirana to the civil division of the High court, seeking damages of Shs 200m, saying the two doctors jointly published a report impugning him as "mentally demented and severally impaired".

But in August Kanyeihamba sought a second opinion as Sseggane had recommended. He went for psychiatric examination from Dr Alastair Clarke-Walker of Cyncoed Consulting Rooms in Cardiff, Wales.

In his analysis, Clarke-Walker, a member of the association of comprehensive Energy Psychology, said he found no disorders of thought at all and said this included all the categories of mental illness.

Clarke-Walker did not find any form or stream disorder, delusions, compulsions, overvalued ideas and obsessions.

"Professor Kanyeihamba was not suicidal, as also seen by the absence of any thoughts of deliberate self harm, in all aspects of thoughts, intent, plans or actions," Clarke-Walker wrote.

Unlike the report from Nakasero hospital, Clarke-Walker opined that Kanyeihamba did not only demonstrate great equanimity and calmness in relation to adversity, which he said is a mark of outstanding mind, but he also exhibited an outstanding intellect well above a normal IQ.

It was also Clarke-Walker's finding that Kanyeihamba had demonstrated awareness that he had no mental illness at all and had full capacity to manage all his affairs including his estate, professional activities and any other relevant activities.

"In my opinion Professor George Kanyeihamba has an excellent appreciation of the concept and grasp of the extent of his assets as it currently stands and was able to outline to me a logical method through which he would accurately appraise himself of the specific quantum in his accounts," Clarke-Walker wrote.

"He was clear that he made a will to discharge his estate, he presented balanced strategy on whom to consult, to support him in arriving at these decisions and noted that no one had been seeking financial aid, neither was he being pressured by any individual."