Uganda: High Interest Rates 'Preventing Govt From Giving Women Money'

If it were not for the high interest rates charged by financial institutions, government would have been able to channel money to women with the aim boost their incomes, ministry of Finance has said.

Margret Kakande, the head of budget and monitoring at ministry of Finance, says through the Women Fund, there is money meant for women but there are no means of passing it on.

Speaking at the launch of a project aimed at promoting gender responsive budgeting, Kakande observed that the most viable channel to deliver the funds would be the banks yet their high interest rates pose a challenge for government and the beneficiaries.

"These are evolving funds and you need an institution that can mobilise the money back, something like a banking institution. But when you look at our banks, there is an issue of the interest rates. You look at a financial institution can we use to channel the funding to the women but its not there," observed Kakande.

She said that there was also need to educate the women about financial literacy before giving them the money so that they use it effectively for it's intended purpose.

Currently commercial banks charge interest rates as high as 19 per cent. Efforts to recapitalise the government-owned Uganda Development Bank (UDB) have yielded not much as the financial institution still grapples with funding gaps.

Commenting on gender responsive budgeting, Kakande said that the best way to achieve that would be through all government institutions adopting the strategy. She noted that while planning, technocrats should put into consideration that men, women, boys and girls have different needs.

"If the people doing budgeting appreciate that Ugandans have different problems and needs, and we budget accordingly, we can achieve gender responsive budgeting," she said.

Through the action-learning project, to be carried out in Uganda and Senegal, Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) seeks to find bottlenecks impending gender responsive budgeting. It will be implemented in three districts of Soroti, Mukono and Mbarara.

According to George Bogere, a researcher at ACODE, the project will focus more on agriculture since the most of the labour force (51 per cent) are women.

He also explained that local governments and communities will be sensitised on the importance of gender responsive budgeting.