Uganda: Opposition MPs Split Over Age Limit Consultation Cash

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kira Muncipality MP Semujju Nganda and Busongola North MP William Nzoghu display the money returned to Parliament.

Opposition MPs were by Thursday evening still divided on returning Shs 29 million paid to each legislator by parliament to facilitate consultative meetings on the hugely polarising age limit bill.

At least 10 opposition MPs from the Forum for Democratic Change, Uganda Peoples Congress and Democratic Party said they would use the money for different constituency demands like fixing bridges, buying scholastic materials in schools, helping churches/mosques, constructing safe water sources buying drugs and beds in health centres, among other things.

The Constitution Amendment (No 2) Bill, 2017, seeks to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution and remove presidential age limits currently capped between 35 and 75 years. If passed. It would allow President Museveni, who turns 76 at the next election in 2021, to extend his rule.

At least seven opposition members of parliament had by yesterday returned a total of Shs 207 million paid to them.

Erute South MP Jonathan Odur told The Observer he was in the constituency but upon return to Kampala, he would immediately take back the money he received on his account.

On Monday, Chris Obore, parliament's director of communications and public affairs, confirmed that Shs 13 billion had been diverted from MPs' emoluments to facilitate the age limit consultations.

"The parliamentary commission budget for 2017/18 doesn't provide a budget line for MPs' consultation. I shall accordingly reject and return the money since it is not my habit to take money from 'unclear' sources. Secondly, police in Lira brutally frustrated our first attempt to consult; so, in effect there is no consultation going on but, rather, a ploy to influence MPs under cover of consultation," Odur said.

MPs including Denis Lee Oguzu (Maracha), Jimmy Akena (Lira municipality), Santa Alum (Oyam woman), Atim Joy Ongom (Lira Woman), Francis Gonahasa (Kabweri), Peter Okot (Tochi), Gilbert Olanya (Kilak South), Simon Oyet (Nwoya) and Herbert Ariko (Soroti municipality) said they would not return but will spent it on various constituency demands.

Reagan Okumu, the MP Aswa and FDC vice president, told The Observer that: "The caucus did not meet and the party does not have a position. You know it is very stupid for people to assume what they think is the position."

He said he had seen on social media pictures of colleagues returning money yet that decision had never been discussed.

"You know it makes other people irrelevant because if you make a decision and you decide on something, and you have not consulted, you have not sat down; it is very bad. It is very bad for an organisation and it is very bad for a group like ours," Okumu said.

Opposition chief whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira municipality) along with seven others in the opposition returned the money.

MPs Alum, Ongom and Oguzu said: "Our constituents have a lot of challenges in education, health and others so we are going to consult with them then the party and see how to move."

Olanya said it was not logical for him from a rural setting to reject that money.

"Most of the boreholes are down; I have the ambulance but I need to fuel it to help expectant mothers in my constituency. After all, if you return it, someone is going to 'eat' that money... ," Olanya said.

Oyet said he would use the money for supporting women and youth.

Gonahasa said "we are more than 50 [in opposition] and the majority have not returned the money... I would use that money for development purposes in my constituency..."

Although not all 58 opposition MPs were interviewed, those we spoke to said acceptance of that money would not influence their voting on the age limit bill.