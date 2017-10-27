Photo: The Observer

Francis Zaake, right, being visited by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following the ordeal in parliament.

Two MPs injured in the September 27 attack on parliament by presidential guard troops will be travelling to India for further treatment under a semi-private arrangement after the Uganda Medical Board dilly-dallied to sanction their trips.

Mukono municipality member of parliament Betty Nambooze told The Observer that she has finally obtained alternative authorization to travel to India for additional medical care after spending an inconclusive month at Bugolobi Medical Centre.

Ever since she was violently ejected from parliament along with other opposition MPs, Nambooze has been bedridden.

Medical examinations revealed that three discs in her backbone were damaged during the roughing-up by the Special Forces Command troops.

Speaking to The Observer on Wednesday, Nambooze said the ministry of foreign affairs talked directly to the government of India to allow her travel with three caretakers; her personal doctor, husband Henry Bakireke and daughter Mary Leticia Nalubbo.

"The most interesting thing is that the Medical Board has not cleared me yet, what government has done through the Foreign Affairs office is to grant me clearance by writing to the Indian government that I will be in India for one month to get medical treatment," Nambooze said on Wednesday.

Visas have already been obtained for all individuals travelling with her.

"The only thing that comes with clearance from the medical board is the authorisation to give me the money for treatment. Most probably because of the intervention of parliament, that's why the Medical Board has been prevailed over," Nambooze said.

She expects to fly out of the country on Monday, October 30 but she is not entirely happy.

"My son is doing his PLE [primary leaving examinations] on November 1 and 2. I would have loved to be around to give him the courage and support he badly needs but my situation can't wait. We have already wasted a lot of time in trying to process this," Nambooze said.

Her colleague, Mityana MP Francis Zaake Butebi who was also badly injured in the same incident has also decided to see how to fund his trip and treatment in India without the medical board's assistance.

Zaake, who was visibly in pain as he gave this interview, told The Observer on Wednesday that he could not wait any longer.

"We have resolved that we forget the government and just look for money elsewhere for me to go to India. We need about Shs 250 million for the treatment," Zaake said.

"There is no more time to waste. I will be moving out today [Wednesday] and try to fight for my life..."

To raise the Shs Shs 250 million, the youthful MP said he will, among others, use the Shs 29 million which was released to each MP this week for consultations on the now acrimonious presidential age limit bill.

In total, at least Shs 13 billion was released to MPs, an amount which has raised eyebrows with several MPs, including Zaake, observing that it could have been put to more pressing national problems.