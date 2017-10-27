South Africa: WP Wary of Bosch Drop Goal Threat

Possibly the most intriguing individual battle heading into Saturday's Currie Cup final at Kings Park is between the flyhalves - Robert du Preez and Curwin Bosch .

Du Preez, having battled injury over the past two seasons, is playing his best rugby in a long time for Western Province and has been key to their resurgence towards the back end of this Currie Cup season.

Bosch, meanwhile, has continued his Super Rugby form in the Currie Cup and he was also awarded his first Springbok cap in the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth this year.

Now, with a cup final around the corner, both players will have their mettle tested in a high-pressure situation.

Having slotted a number of drop goals already this season, that is an area where Bosch poses a threat and Western Province captain Chris van Zyl confirmed on Thursday that his side was preparing for that threat on Saturday.

"You've got to make sure that they don't get that ball at ease at the breakdown," Van Zyl said when asked what the plan was to stop Bosch from kicking drops goals.

"That'll definitely be part of their plan ... I'm sure they'll want to get a couple."

Sharks coach Robert du Preez, meanwhile, believes that Bosch is mature enough as a flyhalf to make instinctive decisions on when to try a drop and when not to.

"Curwin is that type of player where if there is that opportunity to go for a drop goal he will. But we have to build it up for him to get to that stage where he can attempt a drop goal," the coach said.

"He's a really intelligent player and a talented player that, when there is a big occasion, he steps up.

"Those flyhalves that can read the situation ... there are not a lot of them around."

Van Zyl also knows that WP will have to be disciplined given Bosch's ability to kick penalties from range.

"They have a good backline with strong centres but the big threat there is that Curwin is going to kick well," he said.

"Penalties in range, they'll want to kick and Curwin can kick them well."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

