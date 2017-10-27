Uganda: MP Zaake - Whatever They Do to Me, I Oppose Age Limit Bill

Photo: The Observer

Francis Zaake, right, being visited by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following the ordeal in parliament.

Francis Zaake Butebi, the Mityana municipality member of parliament, says he is very disappointed with the Uganda Medical Board.

The youthful MP told The Observer that he has lost hope in government paying for his medical treatment in India at the urging of parliament. Several doctors in Kampala have recommended that his situation can only be managed outside the country.

On September 27, Zaake was badly injured during the fight which broke out when presidential guard soldiers stormed parliament and violently ejected opposition MPs who had been suspended by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Zaake suffered at the hands of these soldiers. He slipped into a coma, was resuscitated in the back of a police truck and has been in and out of hospital since. Excerpts:-

How is your health now?

Since September 27 when we were violently dragged out of parliament, my situation has never been good at all. I was in Lubaga hospital for 10 days but they could not handle my situation and discharged me.

I have hallucinations, dizziness, trauma of what happened and the severe pain in the head and ear has become unbearable. My doctors are very disturbed by the cause of the pain. They don't know where it is coming from because when they check me, everything seems to be very normal.

My brain, they say, is swollen but it has no other problems. I have no problem with memory or reasoning. I needed to get medication from outside the country, which was highly advised by doctors, and parliament through the speaker, who recommended me to the Medical Board to clear me. But it (Medical Board) has delayed to work on my situation.

The chairperson of the board has acted so [slowly]. It's almost a month but nothing is being done. The medical scans can't detect anything but they [medical board] are refusing me from going to get better treatment.

My doctors have said whatever was injected in my body is in the window period; that if I don't get medical attention within this period of two to three months, I will have a bigger problem which might even make me lose my life or never be able to walk again.

What is the Medical Board saying?

They are saying it is okay for me to go out of the country but they say they can't go with the hospital of my choice in India which also parliament accepted. They say that hospital can't handle my situation. I wonder where they get the expertise to say that, yet their doctors here can't pin down the cause of my pain in the ear and the whole head.

I was beaten severely using all sorts of things, I was boxed, kicked by agents of this government. It's now the same government that wanted to kill me that is saying they want to get me a hospital I should go to. I disagree with that position. However, despite my disagreement even on their own option, they are still not doing anything.

Now that government seems to be dragging its feet, what is your recourse?

I need a stress-free environment and advanced checks to determine what my problem is. None of our facilities here in the country is able to tell what is happening to me.

This government has run down this country so much that nothing is working. If a member of parliament can go through this to try and access better health services, what about the common person; what about those we represent in the parliament of Uganda?

Recently I was complaining about the deaths in Mityana hospital. These are the things that need to change. But instead of doing that, this government is busy funding MPs on issues that are useless; on issues where they are already paying us to consult. Many of us anticipated that this age limit bill was coming and we consulted [ahead].

Why doesn't this government, if it cared about people, invest these monies in facilities like Mulago [national referral hospital], to have the capacity to diagnose issues like the pain I'm going through?

We have resolved that we forget the government and just look for money elsewhere for me to go to India. We need about Shs 250 million for the treatment. Now, I have got some money to travel and start with the medication. There is no more time to waste.

I will be moving out today (Wednesday, October 25) and try to fight for my life because it is paramount. God willing, when I return alive, I will begin from where I stopped; to fight for our country and the constitution of this country that it shouldn't be changed. It doesn't matter what they do to me; I will not change my mind on my opposition against lifting age limits.

How much have you raised so far?

I haven't got [all] the money yet but I don't think we can fail to raise it. For now, we have got about Shs 45 million which is going to help us in travelling and with the start-up medical checks as we await another bulk.

I have used part of my salary, and also I'm going to use the Shs 29 million that was wired to our accounts which I initially didn't need actually.

In case I come back alive, I will go back and consult my people but I already know their thinking on the bill. All doctors who have worked on me recommend that I go out. I will use my money but I wish that parliament reimburses the money that I'm going to use.

Have you tried to interest the speaker in what is happening to you?

She is currently out of the country; there is no way I can talk to her. I have written several letters to her office but all of them have gone unanswered.

Of course, I know the power to recommend my referral doesn't rest with the speaker. Actually on the part of parliament, they have already expressed interest in funding my treatment. That's why I'm very disappointed in the chairperson of the medical board.

She is the one making me go through this pain. What I'm asking for is my entitlement, not a favour. Why should I beg her to recommend me for treatment?

All Ugandans are entitled to service delivery but this government is not offering this to them and that's why they are saying a big no to those who want to amend this constitution to allow the same incompetent government to go on ruling this country [forever].