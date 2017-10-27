Uganda: Star Trail - Nanteza Performs With Afrigo Band in Denmark

Heather Nanteza Lundsteen recently had another opportunity to perform at Shiny Star Valby in Copenhagen, Denmark, as Afrigo band held a live music performance there to celebrate Uganda's 55th Independence anniversary.

Parliament Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga was chief guest at the event.

Guests were treated to a fashion show, music, dance and drama, as well as a delicious traditional Ugandan meal served by Sylvester Bbaale.

The event organized by Dee sounds in conjunction with the Ugandan embassy in Denmark attracted many Ugandans living in the Scandinavian country, who wanted to get a feel of Afrigo band and their motherland vibe.

Nanteza, a singer based in Denmark, said she is in studio working on an album, but will soon be releasing a single, Beauty Meter.

At the event, she performed Gungigijja and her other songs as the excited audience cheered.

Nanteza, a former presenter at Record radio, is most remembered for her hit songs Gungigijja , Njagala Kwatula and Sembera that earned rotational airplay on several radio stations before she left for Denmark.

UBC TV's Calvin and wife Amanda welcome baby boy

UBC TV Horizon Vibe show host Calvin Da Entertainer and his wife Amanda Twebaze have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Amanda gave birth last week and, according to Calvin, mother and baby are in good health.

"God has blessed us with a handsome awesome baby boy, Kalule Corey Nevanji. He arrives just two days after my birthday, my super wife and baby are doing fine. Super excited to be parents for the first time. God is good," an excited Calvin shared the news via Facebook. The couple exchanged vows last year.

His best man and best friend Mackenzie of Radio City also took to social media posting photos of himself holding the little guy.

So, start practicing pronouncing the baby's name.

Rapper Nas sued for $50,000 verse

Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga and his record label, Chocolate City have filed a lawsuit against Queenbridge legend, Nasir Jones better known as Nas, for not delivering his part in a musical deal.

In the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme court, Nas and Mass Appeal Records' Ronnie Goodman are accused of swindling Chocolate City of $50,000 paid to the rapper for a verse, but he did not deliver as agreed.

According to the lawsuit, in 2013 Nas and Goodman entered an agreement to contribute a verse to a track from M.I.

The deal requires Nas to mention "M.I, Chocolate City, Nigeria, Queens, New York--NAS's hometown, Mandela, Trayvon Martin, and the struggles of Africans and African Americans" in his verse.

The verse was delivered, but Nas did not mention any of the subject matter Chocolate City requested for. Efforts to get Nas to re-record the verse were futile and hence the lawsuit.

Maurice Kirya's Free Dreams for online distribution only

Maurice Kirya's new album Free Dreams set for release on Friday will only be available online.

There will be no physical copies. That is according to announcements made by the singer on social media.

"The FREE DREAMS album will only be available online; there will be no physical CDs distributed. I know some of you like the autographed CDs and I would have loved to do that but...this is how we're rolling out now," he broke the news on Monday morning.

The album, his fourth, will be on online platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google play and Rhapsody, among others.

He also promised to avail other payment methods for those without credit cards.

Heh! The digital and dot.com era is totally upon us.