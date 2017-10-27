Ugandans Host Rwandans to Unusual Party On the Road

With its at least Shs 7.3tn contribution to Uganda's total GDP in 2015/16 (according to figures from the 7th Annual Tourism Sector Performance Report), tourism is one sector from which the country could continue reaping big.

However, tapping into this venture calls for creative and strategic financial and creative investment. Now a team of creative young Ugandans composed mainly of film producers, writers, photographers, bloggers, tourism experts, travel and adventure freaks, has come up with a new tourism show.

Tagged Incredible Uganda Adventure, this is a reality TV show attracting people who love adventure, nature and winning. It brings together people from all walks of life to battle out various travel and adventure challenges against the scenic backdrop of Uganda for a grand prize.

Contestants are divided into teams that will race across savannahs, through impenetrable forests, across volatile rivers and lakes, down to the deepest valleys and up snowcapped mountains.

The first team to cross the finish line per season wins an amazing prize.

THE INCREDIBLE VOYAGE

In preparation for the Incredible Uganda Adventure, a few interesting personalities from Kampala and Kigali were selected and taken on a trip dubbed Incredible Voyage.

This trip involved moving from Kampala to Lake Mburo and Queen Elizabeth national parks in preparation for the upcoming reality TV show that will be showcasing Uganda's tourism potential and must-visit sites.

This was during the Independence weekend. As the rest of the country celebrated, 28 people from Uganda and Rwanda were down for a fun tour, also used to scout and establish spots for accommodation, camping and adventure for filming the project.

The journey was organized in partnerships with Hillcrest Safaris and Fernando Tours. We left Kampala on the early morning of October 7. Aboard an air-conditioned mini-bus with sound music system and a functional refrigerator, by 10am we were already at the Equator in Kayabwe, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

We took a 30-minute breather, learning about the Equator's magnetic forces on the northern and southern hemisphere. Did you know that when you weigh yourself on the equator line you weigh less by three kilograms? These and more facts we got to know that day.

From the Equator, we proceeded to a pork village in Masaka town called Ku Ssaza; I swear, it is a pork village! I have not seen another village apart from Kabagarame in Bushenyi, whose entire livelihood depends on selling pork.

Here, we ordered for several kilograms of deep-fried pork with ebigenderako and soon the beer started flowing too. Lunch was very sumptuous, as the guys joked they had fixed their engines (okusiba yingini).

After lunch, we got back to our 'on-wheels discotheque'; from nowhere folks started producing bottles of Southern Comfort, Jameson, Johnnie Walker and several brands of canned beer.

I knew we were setting the ground for one hell of a trip. By the time we reached Skyblue hotel in Lyantonde where the tourists from Kigali joined us for the Lake Mburo national park jaunt, the 'temperature' in our bus was already high.

THE BEAUTIFUL MIHINGO LODGE

Set atop a small hilly rock, Mihingo lodge commands a stunning expansive view of the park. Even in the liquor-soaked systems of some, the beauty was calming and penetrative.

We stayed and chilled at Mihingo lodge until around 6:30pm. Then we took an evening nature walk through the park, taking selfies with zebras, Uganda kobs and warthogs in the background. At Kijura rocks, we had some fruit dessert and watched the sun set atop some interesting rock formations. Uganda is beautiful. And it was not the alcohol talking.

At around 7:30pm, we set off for Mbarara town. However, the usually 60-minute journey took us more than five hours. As we were exiting Lake Mburo national park, we hit a very slippery and wet patch and our Coaster got stuck.

All efforts to push it proved futile until we ordered for a breakdown service from Mbarara town that came three hours later, and rescued us.

This was past midnight. From the morale of the team, nothing seemed to dim our vibe.

We hit Mbarara at around 1am, proceeded to freshen up at Easy View hotel, had a late dinner and hit the dance floor. By the time I went to sleep at 5am, people were still having a good time.

Trust Ugandans to dance till morning. At around 9am, we left Mbarara for Queen Elizabeth national park in Kasese district.

DANCING IN THE PARK

We proceeded straight away for the 3pm boat cruise on Kazinga Channel. It is a two-hour boat cruise around the channel where tourists can have a good view of most of the park animals.

In the boat, folks continued to have a good time. I could see bottles of various soft and hard drinks being disposed of, one by one.

That evening, we were supposed to go for a game drive. But given the choice between the game drive and a pool party at the Kingfisher lodge swimming pool area, members chose the latter.

Imagine! A Western tourist would definitely choose the game drive to see the lions, elephants and more; these East Africans chose the party.

Thus, we ended up dancing and swimming to unwind from the long tough day. We had booked into Kingfisher lodge, which arguably, has the best view of the park from the rift valley escarpment of Rubirizi.

Dinner had been served at around 9pm. We headed for the campfire, where more drinks flowed until almost 1am. The following morning, we had a leisurely breakfast from Parkview Safari lodge. It is one of the recently-launched lodges in the Kyambura area.

It boasts a swimming pool, steam bath and sauna, well-stocked restaurant and lounge area upstairs where you also command a great view of the park in the valley.

Breakfast was katogo, bread, tea and fruits.

From Parkview, we proceeded to check out the various crater lakes in Bunyaruguru. We visited two twin crater lakes; one in Kyambura opposite the Kingfisher signage and another behind Rubirizi town called Dave the Cave, because it also has an interesting cave where early men are thought to have lived.

With those attractions, we ate some authentic fish from the craters, with millet bread (kalo).

At around 3pm, we started our trek back to Kampala with stopovers in Mbarara for lunch at Baguma's restaurant, then Masaka at Gaz petro station where travellers also stocked up on drinks. We reached Kampala at around 9pm.

UGANDANS, UGANDANS!

What did I learn from this trip? Give Ugandans food, booze, music, have a good mix of young and old men and women, and they will go out there and have one hell of a party.

I think all these researches that keep showing that Ugandans are the happiest people in East Africa are indeed true. Also, I was really amazed at how beautiful this country is and how much most of our people have not moved much out there.

At least 90 per cent of the people on this trip were visiting all these tourism sites for their first time. With Incredible Uganda reality TV show expected to launch the first quarter of 2018, travel and adventure freaks, as well as nature lovers should brace themselves to experience Uganda's tourism sites in a manner they have not experienced them before.

To become a participant, one needs to share a video and photos of themselves in one of the most incredible locations in Uganda, with a paragraph of why they should be selected.

One can share their video and photos on the Incredible Uganda Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or YouTube platforms. Judges will select the top 50 videos and photos to enter the next round.

In the second round, 10 contestants with the most likes and shares will win a spot.

Selection criteria for the first round will be based on the most creative and unusual reasons, interesting photo and video compositions, as well as demographics such as gender balance, age, occupation, educational level and socio-economic background.

Having submitted videos and photos in some of the incredible places in Uganda, calls for auditions shall be through the media.