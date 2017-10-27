26 October 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Challa Elma Is Miss Tourism

By Samson Baranga

Twelve competitors tussled it out last Saturday evening at Kampala Serena hotel, for the crown of Miss Tourism 2017.

The 12 were the finalists after weeks of boot camp that saw them traversing the country to national parks such as Lake Mburo and Queen Elizabeth to give the future tourism ambassadors a first- hand experience of Uganda.

Challa Elma emerged the most courageous and knowledgeable about the sector; she was vibrant and the most voted tourism queen online. She was also chosen as Miss Popularity.

Her crown came with a new Mini Cooper, courtesy of Radiant. She will represent Uganda at Miss Tourism World in Malaysia. Gertrude Amuge from Teso and Anita Ayebare from the Ankole cluster were first and second runners-up, respectively.

Minister for Wildlife, Tourism and Antiquities Ephraim Kamuntu paid tribute to his predecessor, Maria Mutagamba, who passed away earlier this year.

He lauded her love for tourism and the idea of having Miss Tourism as another ambassador for the sector.

Fashion houses Atwoo-ki Kalyn and Fatuma Asha collaborated to make the gowns, while Irene Ntale was the night's main performer.

