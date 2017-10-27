26 October 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Fashion - Get Inspiration From Kiddies Wear

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samson Baranga

I attended a fashion show strictly about children last weekend.

The fact is, I was hesitant to leave my comfort on a lazy Saturday afternoon, but knew the charity cause needed my support; how often do you attend a kids fashion show in this town, anyway?

So, I went and left with more than I had expected. I was inspired.

The designers blended different wax prints and also denim to come up with really interesting outfits for the little ones. As I was snapping away, I could not help but imagine how a pair of distressed denim shorts with African print detail on the hem and pockets would really look good on me.

I kept imagining myself rocking them with leather open shoes and a simple T-shirt just like the eight-year-old model on the runway.

My challenge was, would I look as hot?

I think it is the same question that should be running in your mind whenever you see a look that you may consider borrowing.

Copying is the easy bit especially in this era of phone cameras.

When it comes to pasting or applying the idea, caution is necessary if the said outfit is to work with your body type. That cannot be reiterated enough.

After my experience with the children's show, I reaffirmed my belief that inspiration is all over. We just need to look. Even your teenager's rack is not out of bounds.

