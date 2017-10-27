Uganda: We Should All Oppose This Life Presidency Manoeuvre

Photo: The Observer

Francis Zaake, right, being visited by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following the ordeal in parliament.

opinion

Recently, I attended prayers at Mulago mosque with my uncle.

After the prayers, we exchanged pleasantries but they didn't end without him expressing his misgivings about my red cap that has come to symbolize the resistance against self-seekers who want to amend article 102(b) of the Constitution.

"Are you also for Togikwatako; won't police arrest you?" asked the visibly worried uncle.

He was only calmed after I told him that my cap was for religious purposes, having nothing to do with Togikwatako.

He was not alone; the same played out at Makerere University where some of my classmates expressed similar worries.

Be it as it may, I told my colleagues the battle for a better Uganda must not be left to Dr Kizza Besigye or his ilk alone because we [the common people] are the biggest beneficiaries of a working country.

To illustrate my point, I told them that Besigye's son Anselm is studying in Harvard University; schmoozing with children of the world's most powerful people, the likes of Barack Obama's daughter Maria.

That Besigye's wife Winnie Byanyima is the executive director of Oxfam International which gives her the privilege of living in any part of the world she so wishes.

I added that if Besigye so wishes, he can even negotiate with Museveni and he is appointed vice president or prime minister. I added that in any case Besigye can live with his wife wherever she is or actually ask for asylum in any country.

Therefore, asking for what Besigye has done to resist the evil proposal is ill-informed and missing the bigger picture. In the same spirit, I also debunk the argument that as a journalist I must remain neutral in a contestation where my country is on the line.

Before one becomes a journalist, one becomes a Ugandan in the first place. Therefore, a journalist has got as much a stake in a peaceful country as any other person.

When a country disintegrates, no one is safe, not even the journalist; that's why everybody must use whatever means at one's disposal to resist any move that is aimed at taking us toward the bad path.

I am outraged, irritated and completely flabbergasted by proponents of the age limit removal proposal. I have listened to their nonsense but the most annoying of it all is the suggestion that the amendment is not solely aimed at benefitting the person of Yoweri Museveni who will be 76 by the time we go to the polls in 2021.

Many of these MPs selling the unsalable age limit bill think all Ugandans are a bunch of idiots who can't read between the lines and discern that this amendment, like the one in 2005 that lifted the cap on presidential terms, is aimed at benefitting Museveni alone. They argue that any form of limitations hinder people from making choices.

They say because there are regular 'free and fair' elections, people should be given the opportunity to decide whether they want a stop or continuity of more of the same; corruption, incompetence, nepotism, human right violations and a tired octogenarian president.

It is the same tired loose talk from many African rulers and their hangers-on that it does not matter having age or term limits after all there are elections.

This argument at best is superfluous and at worst stupid; for how many African leaders have lost an election which they have organized?

In Uganda we have three Supreme court judgments that have attested to what we already know, that the only elections that Museveni has ever participated in and never rigged are those he lost.

[Prefectural elections at Ntare School and the 1980 general election]. The argument that we want to knock out Museveni through a technicality holds water because like history has shown, you simply just can't defeat him in an election he has organized.

The writer is a journalist.