Uganda: Inside Museveni, CEC Age Limit Meetings

Photo: The Observer

Francis Zaake, right, being visited by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga following the ordeal in parliament.

At the conclusion of two days of deliberations, President Museveni had managed to convince members of the ruling party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) to support the bill, which seeks to remove of the age limit for presidential contestants.

Museveni called CEC; the second topmost decision-making organ of NRM for a meeting at State House on Tuesday, October 24, but because they did not exhaust all the items on the agenda, he asked them to return the following day (Wednesday, October 25).

In the marbled walls of the palatial presidential residence, Museveni and the NRM chiefs reportedly discussed how to convince a rather hostile population to accept the amendment that has seen NRM MPs facing the wrath of their voters.

Knowing that some committee members, notably, Matayo Kyaligonza (Western), Godfrey Nyakana (Kampala), Gaddafi Nasur (Youth League) and Simon Aleper (Karamoja) were opposed to the amendment, Museveni, who is also the national NRM chairman, reportedly left his deputy Alhajj Moses Kigongo to handle the meeting for most of Tuesday.

According to sources, Museveni who was reportedly monitoring what was going on walked into the meeting room at the height of the CEC members' disagreement.

He then proceeded to lecture the NRM chiefs about pan-Africanism and the integration of the East African Community before releasing them for lunch.

After lunch, the government chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, took to the floor with a report that suggested that the bill is popular among MPs.

Nankabirwa said she already has more than the required numbers to push through the bill. By that time, Museveni had returned and taken up his seat at the high table and watched as some members tried to raise voices of dissent.

The dissenting voices were almost instantly shut down as Museveni's political aide, David Mafabi, was shown in to circulate a pre-typed resolution, which the CEC members were asked to endorse.

"We were told that CEC has no business in not supporting [the Magyezi bill] since the NRM caucus, with powers to vote in parliament, had already endorsed it," one source told The Observer.

Museveni is also reported to have told CEC that he hadn't sidelined party organs but chose to work through the parliamentary caucus since the bill was initiated by a private member.

Within 30 minutes after the Tuesday meeting which was adjourned shortly after 8pm, NRM's deputy secretary general Richard Todwong had disseminated the Mafabi circular far and wide.

According to Todwong's press release, CEC agreed to fully support the bill and popularise it within all NRM structures, membership and the entire country.

"In the spirit and culture of democracy that the NRM fought for and believes in, we call upon the population to be respectful and tolerant of all diverse views that may be peacefully and lawfully expressed during this process," Todwong stated in the press release.

BUDGET

Before adjourning, Museveni asked the CEC members to draw up a budget for popularisation of the bill across the country.

Each of the structures was asked to come up with its own budget which, according to sources, totalled to about Shs 8 billion. Todwong, who took minutes during the meetings, did not respond to our repeated phone calls and text messages.

Rogers Mulindwa, the communications officer at the NRM secretariat, however, confirmed that the party would facilitate its chiefs to sell the controversial amendment.

"What I don't know is the budget but it is true that the party is going to facilitate CEC members to guide party structures as well as mobilise the public to support the [Magyezi] bill," Mulindwa said.

The Observer has also understood that besides the budget, CEC members reminded Museveni of his promise to facilitate them with cars and a monthly allowance of Shs 10 million each.

Museveni reportedly agreed to meet their demands, a gesture that reportedly softened the hearts of some CEC members.

"The CEC members who are neither ministers nor MPs will be given cars because that has been on plan for some time because our party strategy is to give cars to all chairpersons of the party up to the district level and motorcycles to chairpersons at the sub-county level," Mulindwa said.

He, however, said he could not authoritatively speak about salaries for CEC members. Another source, however, insisted that Museveni made the salary promise.

"That is how Nasur came to call off the Youth League meeting that he had called to debate the amendment," a source said.

Nasur has over the past few weeks been at parallels with the NRM secretariat leadership over a youth league meeting he had called for October 27 at Namboole stadium to discuss and pass a resolution on the bill.

Nasur declined to speak to The Observer for this article but his colleagues within the NRM youth league alleged that their chairperson's change of heart came at a price.

Kyaligonza, the other hitherto vocal dissenter in CEC, had also changed attitude toward the media.

"You people, what do you want from me? Why do you want to use me to confirm what you already have? Go and talk to [Todwong], he is the one authorised to speak to the media," Kyaligonza said.