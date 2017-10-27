Kenya: Political Unrest Forces KPL to Postpone Matches

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) on Thursday postponed the round of 31 matches of the SportPesa Premier League that had been scheduled for this weekend owing to volatile political situation in the country.

The repeat presidential poll has caused tension in the country with some areas hit by riots which forced the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to postpone the election in four counties namely Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Migori.

The matches have been pushed to November 14 while round 32 fixtures set for November 1 will go on as planned.

"Due to the prevailing political situation in the country which has made it difficult for some teams to travel to various parts of the country to honour matches, Kenyan Premier League has been left with no other choice but to postpone Round 31 matches which were to be played on Saturday 28 October and Sunday 29," the statement by KPL read in part.

"KPL understands the strain this will have on clubs as the season is set to conclude on Saturday November 18, therefore a request will be made to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to surrender the Fifa weekend of 11/12 November for the scheduling of league matches."

"However, this is not guaranteed as FKF had earlier this year stated that they intend to make use of all Fifa dates."

FKF had earlier in the month requested a friendly match with the Rwanda national team on November 11 in Nairobi as part of preparations for the upcoming Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa).