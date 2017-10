The R21 and R24 highways near OR Tambo International Airport have been blocked by a suspected metered taxi protest.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Trucks and metered taxis appear to have blocked the roads early on Friday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill on the R21 between the Pomona and Voortrekker off ramp and the R24 between the Barbara and Jones off ramp.

News24