Namibia: Grysblok Landmark Tree Gone

RESIDENTS at the corner of Viool and Kitaar streets in Gryblok have complained over the cutting down of a huge tree that had been a landmark in the area and also provided shade and a home for bird species.

The tree stood about two metres outside the gate of one of the properties. The occupants of the property were not at home at the time the picture was taken on Tuesday morning.

However, an elderly resident seemed unhappy that the tree had been chopped.

"Go and ask the municipality why they cut it down. We used to spend time under its shade on weekends," he said but declined to be identified.

A University of Namibia lecturer Tangeni Iiyambo who use to park his vehicle under its shade when he visited his son who lives in the area, was also livid:

"I do not know why the municipality accepted the word of an individual to cut the tree down," he said in reference to a complaint that might have resulted in cutting down the tree.

However, City of Windhoek council spokesperson Lydia Amutenya denied that council was involved in the cutting down of the tree.

She said the if there is a tree that needs to be cut down, the parks division is contacted to evaluate the situation and give guidance as there are protected trees that cannot be cut down but trimmed and pruned.

"This is done because the parks division are the custodian of horticultural duties around the city. The parks division never received a call or complaint about tree cut requests in these mentioned streets."

She said the cutting of prosopis trees in the residents' yards and outside the residential properties within three metres is the owner's responsibility and cost.

"If planted within three metres by the owner, it is their responsibility, but the city is responsible for those trees planted more than three metres from any property," she said.

She concluded that if a tree is obstructing building extensions, or blocking traffic, the situation is evaluated by the parks division to guide the owners at their expense but if not within the parameters of the owner's responsibility, the city takes over the responsibility and cost.