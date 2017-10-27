Malawi's Mr Jagz, Gemini Major to Perform At Trace Roots

South Africa based Malawians 'Mr Jagz' and Gemini Major alongside Kwesta and Sjava have been earmarked to perform at the inaugural annual Trace Roots music festival which will boast over 30 acts and a marriage of food, art, lifestyle and the best in urban African music.

The festival has been slated for Saturday, 4 November at the trendy Joziburg Lane venue in Central Johannesburg.

Trace Roots festival will bring together everything that makes the African continent beautiful - from food, art and lifestyle to an array of musical sounds from some of the best urban African artists.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Wednesday, Mr Jagz described the festival as a landmark for the budding Malawi urban music industry.

"Myself and Gemini Major being enlisted as headliners is good for the industry. We are going to represent Malawi and show what the country has to offer. My wish for the future is to see myself and other upcoming Malawi artists getting the rightful recognition and exposure around Africa and the entire continent," stated Mr Jagz who has two videos "Pasavute" and "Rich Forever" with El Blocka on Trace TV.

He further stressed the need for Malawi to produce more high standard music and videos within the industry if Malawian talent is to be recognized across Africa and beyond.

In her remarks, Trace Southern Africa's Senior Vice-President Leo Manne said Roots aims to give all who attend an explorative experience of both the dynamic Trace brand and the African continent.

"Expect to learn more about African literature with the Abantu Book Festival - friends of TRACE who established the first book festival geared at the African reader and the African author.

"Your tastebuds are in for a treat as the food vendors for this festival have been carefully selected in order to sample the best cuisine from across the continent. Roots - in its entirety - will be a physical manifestation of what TRACE stands for," Manne explained.

Manne added: "We have wanted to celebrate the vibrancy of our audience, both on the continent and in the diaspora for a very long time, honouring their diversity and urban cool. We believe we have come up with the perfect formula to bring this to life through Trace Roots and we cannot wait for people to enjoy and own the concept. Roots is about coming home, we want everyone to feel like they have finally found a space that truly belongs to them."

The supporting lineup at the festival ranges from developing artists and A-listers to alternative artists and those in the forefront of shaping popular culture such as DJ Sliqe, Sho Madjozi, Frank Casino, J Molley, I See A Different You and Gqom connoisseur, DJ Sandiso among many others.

TRACE was launched in 2003. TRACE is a multimedia group and brand dedicated to afro-urban music and entertainment. With a presence in 160 countries, TRACE offers engaging and innovative TV channels, radios, mobile services, digital platforms to millennials and multicultural audiences.