Kenya/Ghana: Kenya Gear Up for Clash With Ghana

A total of 12 players are yet to report to the Kenya Under-20 camp in Machakos ahead of next weekend's 2018 Fifa Women's Under-20 World Cup second round qualifier away to Ghana.

Kenya will take on the West Africans in the first leg in Accra between November 3 and 5 before hosting the return leg two weeks later.

Eighteen out of the 30 players named in the provisional squad reported to camp last Saturday and so far the side has held four training sessions in readiness for their first leg match against the West African side.

Among the 12 players are National and East African Secondary Schools football champions Wiyeta Girls goalkeeper Diana Tembesi, the defensive trio of Mary Khamete, Leah Cherotich and Foscah Nashivanda.

LINK UP

Midfielders Linda Nyangweso and Sharon Zainabu have also yet to link up with the Caroline Ajowi-led side. The strikers waited upon include Martha Amunyolete, Monicah Paul, Gentrix Shikangwa, Tumaini Waliaula, Josephine Imungu and Marion Analo.

Most of the players are drawn from secondary schools and clubs which feature in the Women's Premier League that are yet to release them. She remained optimistic the named players will report to camp by the weekend.

"Ghana are one of the best sides in the continent and it is a tough draw. However, our players are motivated and I think if we can get a good result away from home, we can come up and finish the job in Nairobi," said Ajowi.

At the same time, seven players who played a part in the previous round win against Ethiopia last month will miss out due to the forthcoming Form Four exams.

The Harambee Starlets junior team was formed early this year from a pool of young girls who had excelled in the national secondary school games, and were joined by senior team duo of Corazone Aquino and Wincate Kaari.

The team is currently under the guidance of Ajowi, Jackline Juma, Ann Aluoch and Musa Otieno and have enjoyed good fortunes in their quest to make a maiden appearance in the Under-20 World Cup.

They beat Botswana 7-1 on July 21 away at the Lobatse Stadium in the preliminary round of qualifiers, although the Botswana Zebras pulled out before the second leg of the competition immediately after this thrashing.

Kenya thus gained easy passage into the tournament's first round against Ethiopia whom they held to a 2-2 draw away in Awassa last month before beating them 2-1 in the return match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lilian Awuor, Judith Osimbo, Diana Tembesi, Brenda Achieng

Defenders: Lucy Akoth, Wincate Kaari, Foscah Nashivanda, Leah Cherotich,Veronica Awino, Harriet Osilwa, Mary Khamete

Mid-fielders: Diana Wacera, Corazone Aquino, Linda Nyongesa Joan Akoth, Sylvia Kapera, Beverline Achieng, Diana Hashina, Sharon Zainabu

Attackers: Martha Amunyolete, Rachel Muema, Monicah Paul, Jentrix Shikangwa, Tumaini Waliaula, Josephine Imungu, Marion Analo, Rachel Muema, Lilian Mmboga, Stella Anyango, Quinter Atieno and Joy Kinglady