26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Voters in Murang'a Encounter Hitches

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Wambui

A number of voters in Murang'a County had to wait a while to cast their ballot vote after the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) kits failed to read their fingerprints.

Woman representative Sabina Chege said she received phone calls from voters who had been turned away by electoral agency officers after their fingerprints could not be detected.

"We talked to the IEBC officials and asked them to verify voters details on the manual register using their identification cards when such cases arise.

"We also asked the voters who had been turned away not to get tired of going back to their respective stations to vote," Ms Chege said at Blue Post Hotel in Thika where she had gone to pay fare for those registered in her county.

Those affected, she said, included tea pickers and casual labourers working in quarries, majority of whom voted in the August elections.

PATRIOTISM

She denounced instances of violence in some parts of the country such as Kisumu where youth blocked roads to prevent distribution of voting materials.

Ms Chege applauded those who voted.

"Voting is a true mark of patriotism...." she added.

She said she is confident that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the winner.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Hopes for United Post-Vote Country

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday sent the clearest signal that he will sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.