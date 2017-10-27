Kenya: Voters in Murang'a Encounter Hitches

A number of voters in Murang'a County had to wait a while to cast their ballot vote after the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) kits failed to read their fingerprints.

Woman representative Sabina Chege said she received phone calls from voters who had been turned away by electoral agency officers after their fingerprints could not be detected.

"We talked to the IEBC officials and asked them to verify voters details on the manual register using their identification cards when such cases arise.

"We also asked the voters who had been turned away not to get tired of going back to their respective stations to vote," Ms Chege said at Blue Post Hotel in Thika where she had gone to pay fare for those registered in her county.

Those affected, she said, included tea pickers and casual labourers working in quarries, majority of whom voted in the August elections.

PATRIOTISM

She denounced instances of violence in some parts of the country such as Kisumu where youth blocked roads to prevent distribution of voting materials.

Ms Chege applauded those who voted.

"Voting is a true mark of patriotism...." she added.

She said she is confident that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the winner.