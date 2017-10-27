26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Maraga Defies Odinga's Call to Boycott Election

By Ruth Mbula

Chief Justice David Maraga cast his vote at Bosose polling centre, in Nyamira county on Thursday, defying a call by opposition leader Raila Odinga for a national boycott of the repeat elections.

The repeat election comes a day after the Supreme Court suffered a quorum hitch on a case that sought to stop it or reschedule it.

Mr Odinga had called on all Kenyans to shun the poll saying IEBC as constituted cannot hold a credible election.

Justice Maraga arrived at the polling station on Thursday with his wife Eucabeth and were welcomed by Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi.

They proceeded to cast their votes and left, refusing to field questions from journalists.

"I have cast my vote. No comment," said the Chief Justice.

Justice Maraga had led three other Supreme Court judges in passing a majority ruling that nullified the August 08 presidential election and ordering for a fresh one in 60 days.

On Wednesday, only Chief Justice Maraga and Justice Isaac Lenaola out of seven judges were present in court to hear an application by three voters that wanted the apex court to cancel or reschedule the election.

