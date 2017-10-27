26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Journalists in Mandera Stopped From Taking Images of Forms 34A

By Manase Otsialo

Mandera County elections coordinator David Maro Ade has kicked journalists seeking to take images of forms 34A out of the Mandera East Constituency tallying centre.

Mr Ade found journalists talking to Mr Rashid Ali, the Mandera East returning officer, and, on inquiry, he was informed that they were seeking permission to take images of forms 34A arriving from various polling centres.

However, the elections coordinator insisted that the journalists would not be allowed to do so.

"There is no such a provision for journalists to take images of forms 34A and they should leave the room," he instructed.

As the journalists stood their ground, police officers were called and they removed the reporters out of the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) hall in Mandera Town.

