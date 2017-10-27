Kenya: This is How Odinga Spent His Time on Election Day

Nasa leader Raila Odinga remained at his Karen home as repeat presidential election continued amid voter apathy and violence.

ODM director of elections Junet Mohammed shared a picture of the former Prime Minister relaxing at his home.

The two had all the local dailies on the table and the couch.

Mr Odinga has called on Kenyans not to participate in the repeat election today.

He pulled out of the polls saying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had failed to honour his irreducible minimums.

The Nasa leader also said the election will not be free and fair.